Central Park Plaza

Within the community, there are swimming pools and water play areas, a children's playground, a jogging track, a dog park, multi-purpose gaming and sports lawns, tennis courts, and squash courts, a basketball court, a skating area, game tables, an outdoor gym, and a fitness center, a spa salon, a sauna, areas for yoga and meditation, restaurants and retail shops, event halls, a game room, picnic pavilions, and outdoor barbecue areas. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find Valiant Clinic & Hospital, Smart Salem Medical Fitness Center, and American Hospital Jumeirah Clinic, City Walk Shopping Center, Canadian University Dubai, LIFE Pharmacy - Nature's, Carrefour Market, Neels Grocery, Westfield Nursery, and Al Raya Girl's School. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Al Madina Street and Al Multaqa Street, allowing quick travel to any part of the city. The road to Dubai International Airport takes just 20 minutes. Reliable developer Meraas is one of the leading developers in Dubai, transforming the modern appearance of the city. The company is recognized as an innovator in residential and commercial real estate, private healthcare, restaurant, entertainment, hotel, and tourism businesses.

