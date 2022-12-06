UAE
Central Park Plaza

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Al Multaqa Street, 100F
DeveloperMeraas Development LLC
Total areafrom 670 m² to 877 m²
Bedrooms5
Start price31 716 000 AED
from 31 716 000 AED
from 45 085 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%6 343 200 AED
Registration of the contract
4%1268640 AED
Before the completion date
50%15 858 000 AED
Handover
30%9 514 800 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings2
Completion dateQ3 2027
Number of floors20
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectPenthouse
Pricefrom 31 716 000 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport400 m
High school1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center850 m
Metro station1 km

About project

The final phase of construction in the urban quarter of City Walk, which boasts an unparalleled selection of amenities for an active lifestyle. Discover a place where urban energy meets exclusive luxury. The complex offers apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, townhouses, and 3-level penthouses. All units feature panoramic windows that make the interior space brighter and visually more spacious. This design approach connects the interior with the external environment and creates a pleasant atmosphere.

Within the community, there are swimming pools and water play areas, a children's playground, a jogging track, a dog park, multi-purpose gaming and sports lawns, tennis courts, and squash courts, a basketball court, a skating area, game tables, an outdoor gym, and a fitness center, a spa salon, a sauna, areas for yoga and meditation, restaurants and retail shops, event halls, a game room, picnic pavilions, and outdoor barbecue areas. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find Valiant Clinic & Hospital, Smart Salem Medical Fitness Center, and American Hospital Jumeirah Clinic, City Walk Shopping Center, Canadian University Dubai, LIFE Pharmacy - Nature's, Carrefour Market, Neels Grocery, Westfield Nursery, and Al Raya Girl's School. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Al Madina Street and Al Multaqa Street, allowing quick travel to any part of the city. The road to Dubai International Airport takes just 20 minutes. Reliable developer Meraas is one of the leading developers in Dubai, transforming the modern appearance of the city. The company is recognized as an innovator in residential and commercial real estate, private healthcare, restaurant, entertainment, hotel, and tourism businesses.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
5 bedrooms
670 - 877
31 716 000 - 39 560 000
45 085 - 47 337

Infrastructure

