Breez by Danube

Description

Luxury residential tower in Dubai Maritime City. The Breeze residential complex is designed for those who appreciate the harmony of urban dynamics and the tranquility of the sea. Here, life becomes an endless relaxation, and every day is filled with lightness and inspiration. Key features - The fully furnished apartments feature marble and travertine finishes, built-in appliances and storage systems, high ceilings and panoramic windows overlooking the bay. - Premium class infrastructure is available to residents: a fitness room, sports and playgrounds, badminton, padel tennis and cricket courts, table tennis, a running track, yoga space, spa center, Jacuzzi, lounge areas and pool bar, cinema, etc. Location advantages The community has a well-developed road network. It takes 6 minutes to get to the Meena Bazar Market, and 8 minutes to get to the Dubai World Trade Center and Jumeirah Beach. It takes 10 minutes to drive to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Frame. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.