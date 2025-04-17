Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeResidential complexesBreez by Danube

Breez by Danube

99/8, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 1
Building
Developer
Danube Properties
Total area
from 36 m² to 164 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 353 982 $from 8 284 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
30 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    Learn more
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors60
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
36
353 982
9 672
1 bedroom
56
537 781
9 600
2 bedrooms
95
1 021 102
10 712
3 bedrooms
164
1 361 470
8 284
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Luxury residential tower in Dubai Maritime City. The Breeze residential complex is designed for those who appreciate the harmony of urban dynamics and the tranquility of the sea. Here, life becomes an endless relaxation, and every day is filled with lightness and inspiration. Key features - The fully furnished apartments feature marble and travertine finishes, built-in appliances and storage systems, high ceilings and panoramic windows overlooking the bay. - Premium class infrastructure is available to residents: a fitness room, sports and playgrounds, badminton, padel tennis and cricket courts, table tennis, a running track, yoga space, spa center, Jacuzzi, lounge areas and pool bar, cinema, etc. Location advantages The community has a well-developed road network. It takes 6 minutes to get to the Meena Bazar Market, and 8 minutes to get to the Dubai World Trade Center and Jumeirah Beach. It takes 10 minutes to drive to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Frame. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.

Location

On map
99/8, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Maritime City

Dubai
Dubai Maritime City is a business district located on a man-made peninsula. The infrastructure and transportation network are rapidly developing, however, access to the sea is already provided. The community is suitable for investors, businessmen, young professionals.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea500 m
Shop100 m
Airport13 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Paddle tennis
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Danube Properties

Danube Properties

One of the major companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. The developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards for its activity. The developer's portfolio includes both elite and more affordable projects.
More

News about project

  1. Investing in Dubai off-plan real estate - risks and opportunities
    Investing in Dubai off-plan real estate - risks and opportunities17.04.2025
Item 1 of 1
CatalogMap