Description

The perfect combination of convenience and quality in the heart of a dynamic district. The Binghatti Vintage residential tower blends thoughtful design with world-class infrastructure to create a comfortable living space. The project offers a wide range of layouts — from compact studios to spacious two-bedroom apartments. Key Features — Finishes use natural materials: travertine, savannah walnut, and olive wood, which harmonize with glass and brass elements. Light matte paint and leather details create unique interiors, while accents of magenta add luxury to the minimalist style. — Residences are equipped with a Smart Home system and built-in kitchen appliances from premium brands. — On the complex grounds: adult and children's pools with relaxation areas, a gym, basketball and padel courts, an outdoor cinema, a yoga hall, a running track, and walking paths among green landscaping. Location Advantages The clubhouse is located in the Majan community with direct access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, providing connectivity to key areas of Dubai. Deep Dive Dubai, Global Village, Dubai Autodrome, Miracle Garden, Butterfly Garden, The Meydan Hotel, Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, and Topgolf Dubai are all within an 8-minute drive. The journey to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Opera, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Museum of the Future, Dubai Frame, Dubai Safari Park, Expo City Dubai, Jumeirah Beach, and the Burj Al Arab hotel takes 10-18 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 18 minutes away.