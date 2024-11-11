Catalog
Binghatti Vintage

Binghatti Vintage

5, 24th Street, Majan, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 34 m² to 206 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 157 931 $from 2 501 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.5 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors43
HydrophoreYes
Building height158.6 m
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Studio
34 – 52
157 931 – 163 376
3 126 – 4 565
1 bedroom
65 – 83
292 716 – 311 504
3 736 – 4 474
2 bedrooms
115 – 206
408 441 – 517 358
2 501 – 3 532

Description

The perfect combination of convenience and quality in the heart of a dynamic district. The Binghatti Vintage residential tower blends thoughtful design with world-class infrastructure to create a comfortable living space. The project offers a wide range of layouts — from compact studios to spacious two-bedroom apartments. Key Features — Finishes use natural materials: travertine, savannah walnut, and olive wood, which harmonize with glass and brass elements. Light matte paint and leather details create unique interiors, while accents of magenta add luxury to the minimalist style. — Residences are equipped with a Smart Home system and built-in kitchen appliances from premium brands. — On the complex grounds: adult and children's pools with relaxation areas, a gym, basketball and padel courts, an outdoor cinema, a yoga hall, a running track, and walking paths among green landscaping. Location Advantages The clubhouse is located in the Majan community with direct access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, providing connectivity to key areas of Dubai. Deep Dive Dubai, Global Village, Dubai Autodrome, Miracle Garden, Butterfly Garden, The Meydan Hotel, Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, and Topgolf Dubai are all within an 8-minute drive. The journey to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Opera, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Museum of the Future, Dubai Frame, Dubai Safari Park, Expo City Dubai, Jumeirah Beach, and the Burj Al Arab hotel takes 10-18 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 18 minutes away.

Location

5, 24th Street, Majan, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop500 m
Medical center550 m
Airport24 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

Binghatti Holding

Binghatti Holding

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More

