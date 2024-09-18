Berkshire Park by Nshama

Description

Collection of exquisite apartments in Town Square. Elegant appearance of Berkshire Park residential complex is created by brickwork in warm colours. The contemporary interior design seamlessly blends style and functionality to create an atmosphere of cosiness and comfort. Key features - Finished lots in light neutral colours. All living spaces have built-in appliances from German brands and thought-out storage systems. Living and dining rooms will always be flooded with natural light thanks to spacious balconies and large windows. - Residents have access to gym, children's playground, swimming pool and barbecue area. Location advantages The project has access to Emirates Road, which connects to the Emirate's major motorways. Expo 2020 and Dubai Hills Mall are 20 minutes away, Burj Al Arab is 24 minutes away and Dubai Mall is 29 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes drive away and Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.