Berkshire Park by Nshama

2B, Zahra Apartments, Al Yalayis 2, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Nshama
Total area
from 61 m² to 172 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 935 888 AED

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ3 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
61 – 83
935 888 – 1 091 888
13 086 – 15 127
2 bedrooms
91 – 162
1 390 888 – 1 707 888
10 511 – 15 266
3 bedrooms
172
2 501 888 – 2 578 888
14 475 – 14 921
Description

Collection of exquisite apartments in Town Square. Elegant appearance of Berkshire Park residential complex is created by brickwork in warm colours. The contemporary interior design seamlessly blends style and functionality to create an atmosphere of cosiness and comfort. Key features - Finished lots in light neutral colours. All living spaces have built-in appliances from German brands and thought-out storage systems. Living and dining rooms will always be flooded with natural light thanks to spacious balconies and large windows. - Residents have access to gym, children's playground, swimming pool and barbecue area. Location advantages The project has access to Emirates Road, which connects to the Emirate's major motorways. Expo 2020 and Dubai Hills Mall are 20 minutes away, Burj Al Arab is 24 minutes away and Dubai Mall is 29 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes drive away and Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.

Location

On map
2B, Zahra Apartments, Al Yalayis 2, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport350 m
High school1 km
Shop800 m
Medical center1 km
Airport39 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Lobby

