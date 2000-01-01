Catalog
Belgrove Residences

Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Ellington Group
Total area
from 77 m² to 123 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 1 800 828 AEDfrom 22 294 AED/m²
Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ3 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors32
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
77 – 123
1 800 828 – 2 776 828
22 294 – 24 346

Description

Elegant residential complex in MBR City. The well-thought-out layouts of the Belgrove Residences clubhouse, modern design, well-maintained landscape create an atmosphere of peace and relaxation. An ideal place for those who appreciate peace and harmony without giving up the advantages of the metropolis. Key Features - All apartments are presented with finishing, panoramic windows and balconies. The interior is dominated by natural textures, geometric shapes and intuitive functional details. - Residents will have access to: fitness room, yoga space, children's playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, sauna, barbecue area, cinema, dog walking park. Community Infrastructure MBR City is a dynamically developing district of Dubai, which has everything you need for a comfortable life: schools, kindergartens, cafes, restaurants, shopping and entertainment centres. The community has created a large number of parks, including an open-air garden and golf courses. In total, more than 2.2 million square metres of green space. Also a Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve is nearby, where you can watch graceful flamingos. Location advantages The project has an access to the Ras Al Khor Road highway, which takes 22 minutes to reach Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Beach, 15 minutes to Museum of the Future and 10 minutes to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. Dubai International Airport is 9 minutes away.

Infrastructure

On map
Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport700 m
High school1 km
Shop900 m
Airport11 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
