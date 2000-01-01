Description

Elegant residential complex in MBR City. The well-thought-out layouts of the Belgrove Residences clubhouse, modern design, well-maintained landscape create an atmosphere of peace and relaxation. An ideal place for those who appreciate peace and harmony without giving up the advantages of the metropolis. Key Features - All apartments are presented with finishing, panoramic windows and balconies. The interior is dominated by natural textures, geometric shapes and intuitive functional details. - Residents will have access to: fitness room, yoga space, children's playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, sauna, barbecue area, cinema, dog walking park. Community Infrastructure MBR City is a dynamically developing district of Dubai, which has everything you need for a comfortable life: schools, kindergartens, cafes, restaurants, shopping and entertainment centres. The community has created a large number of parks, including an open-air garden and golf courses. In total, more than 2.2 million square metres of green space. Also a Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve is nearby, where you can watch graceful flamingos. Location advantages The project has an access to the Ras Al Khor Road highway, which takes 22 minutes to reach Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Beach, 15 minutes to Museum of the Future and 10 minutes to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. Dubai International Airport is 9 minutes away.