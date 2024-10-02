Catalog
AZIZI Riviera Commercial

63, Azizi Riviera, Al Merkadh, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 59 m² to 100 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 4 219 000 AEDfrom 70 472 AED/m²
About project

Object typeCommercial
Completion dateQ4 2023
Number of buildings1
Type of objectShop
Construction stagesExisting

Sale

Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
59
4 219 000
70 472
60
4 307 000
71 498
81
6 074 000
74 888
100
7 657 000
76 353

Description

Promising commercial spaces from Azizi Developments, a trusted developer that has successfully developed and delivered thousands of properties in prestigious locations across Dubai. The properties are located within a residential complex and combine modern design solutions with a strategic location in one of Dubai's most popular neighborhoods, Meydan One, attracting the attention of the potential client. Location advantages Nearby major highways Al Khail Road, Meydan Road, Business Bay and Sheikh Zayed Road connect the area to other popular areas of the city. The largest shopping center Dubai Mall, Safa Park, Emirates Hospital Dubai and American Hospital Dubai can be reached in 10-15 minutes. Nearby restaurants include Backyard Brunch, Iris, QUBE Sports Bar, Backyard Brunch and Saturday Billy Brunch.

Location

Developer

Azizi Developments

The company has been successfully developing real estate properties in top Dubai locations since 2007. The developer has earned worldwide recognition thanks to numerous awards — such as Developer of the Year and Best Luxury Residential Complex.
More

