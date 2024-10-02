AZIZI Riviera Commercial

Description

Promising commercial spaces from Azizi Developments, a trusted developer that has successfully developed and delivered thousands of properties in prestigious locations across Dubai. The properties are located within a residential complex and combine modern design solutions with a strategic location in one of Dubai's most popular neighborhoods, Meydan One, attracting the attention of the potential client. Location advantages Nearby major highways Al Khail Road, Meydan Road, Business Bay and Sheikh Zayed Road connect the area to other popular areas of the city. The largest shopping center Dubai Mall, Safa Park, Emirates Hospital Dubai and American Hospital Dubai can be reached in 10-15 minutes. Nearby restaurants include Backyard Brunch, Iris, QUBE Sports Bar, Backyard Brunch and Saturday Billy Brunch.