Description

Located in the prestigious Al Jaddaf district, the AZIZI LEILY project offers residents not just apartments, but an exquisite lifestyle with panoramic views of the Dubai Creek. A refined atmosphere, thoughtful infrastructure, and proximity to cultural centers create a perfect balance between dynamic urban energy and privacy. Key Features – Spacious apartments with premium layouts, balconies, and high-quality finishes. – A dedicated recreational zone, designed for holistic leisure, features a swimming pool, separate fitness halls, and children's play areas. – A variety of curated retail spaces, including coffee shops and restaurants, are established within the complex. Location Advantages The Al Jaddaf area is renowned for its exceptional transport accessibility. It is situated in immediate proximity to the Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), Al Khail Road (E44), and Oud Metha Road (D79) highways, ensuring quick connections to any part of the emirate. The journey to Business Bay and Dubai Festival City takes approximately 5 minutes. Downtown Dubai and the Burj Khalifa are just a 10-minute drive away. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is only 15 minutes away by car.