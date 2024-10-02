Catalog
AZIZI LEILY

507, Phase 6B Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 30 m² to 294 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 225 435 $from 4 724 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors15
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
30 – 37
225 435 – 252 661
6 783 – 7 352
1 bedroom
59 – 82
381 986 – 408 668
4 978 – 6 431
2 bedrooms
78 – 127
491 709 – 600 887
4 724 – 6 247
Description

Located in the prestigious Al Jaddaf district, the AZIZI LEILY project offers residents not just apartments, but an exquisite lifestyle with panoramic views of the Dubai Creek. A refined atmosphere, thoughtful infrastructure, and proximity to cultural centers create a perfect balance between dynamic urban energy and privacy. Key Features – Spacious apartments with premium layouts, balconies, and high-quality finishes. – A dedicated recreational zone, designed for holistic leisure, features a swimming pool, separate fitness halls, and children's play areas. – A variety of curated retail spaces, including coffee shops and restaurants, are established within the complex. Location Advantages The Al Jaddaf area is renowned for its exceptional transport accessibility. It is situated in immediate proximity to the Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), Al Khail Road (E44), and Oud Metha Road (D79) highways, ensuring quick connections to any part of the emirate. The journey to Business Bay and Dubai Festival City takes approximately 5 minutes. Downtown Dubai and the Burj Khalifa are just a 10-minute drive away. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is only 15 minutes away by car.

Location

On map
507, Phase 6B Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school8 km
Shop350 m
Medical center5 km
Metro station1 km
Airport10 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Separate swimming pool
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Open balcony
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace

Developer

Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments

The company has been successfully developing real estate properties in top Dubai locations since 2007. The developer has earned worldwide recognition thanks to numerous awards — such as Developer of the Year and Best Luxury Residential Complex.
