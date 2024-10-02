Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexesAzizi Emerald Retail

Azizi Emerald Retail

Novotel Bur Dubai, Umm Hurair 2, Umm Hurair, Bur Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Project Render
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 93 m² to 180 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 5 280 000 AEDfrom 56 302 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    Learn more
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeRetail
Completion dateQ2 2027
Plot area7896 m²
Number of buildings1
Number of floors20
Type of objectRetail
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
93 – 180
5 280 000 – 12 121 000
56 302 – 67 045

Description

Premium business centre in Dubai Healthcare City. Behind Azizi Emerald's elegant facades are innovative office spaces with contemporary interiors. The spaces are designed to be adaptable to any, even the most unique, needs of the owner. Security for owners and tenants is guaranteed by a permanent security point on the centre's premises. To minimise environmental impact, the complex uses an environmentally friendly cooling system. Location advantages The favourable location of the business complex is due to its proximity to the major Sheikh Rashid Road motorway and Dubai Healthcare City Metro Station. The popular locations of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall can be reached within a 10-minute drive. Medical clinics and Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences are within a 3-5 minute radius.

Location

On map
Novotel Bur Dubai, Umm Hurair 2, Umm Hurair, Bur Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Developer

Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments

The company has been successfully developing real estate properties in top Dubai locations since 2007. The developer has earned worldwide recognition thanks to numerous awards — such as Developer of the Year and Best Luxury Residential Complex.
More

News about project

  1. Resort property in Dubai: Top 3 investment strategies
    Resort property in Dubai: Top 3 investment strategies02.10.2024
  2. How to move to UAE from Russia: 5 top tips
    How to move to UAE from Russia: 5 top tips01.10.2024
Item 1 of 2
CatalogMap