Azizi Emerald Retail

Description

Premium business centre in Dubai Healthcare City. Behind Azizi Emerald's elegant facades are innovative office spaces with contemporary interiors. The spaces are designed to be adaptable to any, even the most unique, needs of the owner. Security for owners and tenants is guaranteed by a permanent security point on the centre's premises. To minimise environmental impact, the complex uses an environmentally friendly cooling system. Location advantages The favourable location of the business complex is due to its proximity to the major Sheikh Rashid Road motorway and Dubai Healthcare City Metro Station. The popular locations of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall can be reached within a 10-minute drive. Medical clinics and Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences are within a 3-5 minute radius.