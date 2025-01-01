Catalog
Arthouse Residences by Clédor

6, Al Khaleej Avenue, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
CLÉDOR Developers
Total area
from 52 m² to 157 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 1 530 900 AEDfrom 22 080 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
On signing SPA
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
52 – 79
1 530 900 – 1 974 320
24 944 – 29 060
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

First residential project by Arthouse Hotel New York City in the UAE on Al Marjan Island. The Arthouse Residences combines the vibrant energy of New York with the serene atmosphere of Ras Al Khaimah. Contemporary art aesthetics, flowing facade lines, exquisite interiors, and inspiring views of the sea and mountains create a truly unique lifestyle. Key features - Apartments with a clean finish in light pastel colors, built-in appliances, walk-in closets, high ceilings, panoramic windows, and spacious balconies. - Complex has premium infrastructure: private beach club, rooftop infinity pool, fitness center, yoga space, spa area with steam room and sauna, children's playground and water activities, barbecue terrace, cafes, shops, and more. - Residents can use the services of concierge, valet parking, and à la carte hotel service. Location advantages The island has a well-developed road network. The trip from the project to Turtle Beach takes only 3 minutes. It takes 5 minutes to get to the Wynn, the first casino in the Arab world, and 15 minutes to the Al Hamra Mall and Al Hamra Golf Club. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is 33 minutes away, and Dubai International Airport is 50 minutes away.

Location

6, Al Khaleej Avenue, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

District Al Marjan Island

Ras Al Khaimah
Al Marjan is an archipelago of four man-made islands in the emirate of Ras El Khaimah. Residential infrastructure and transportation network are being actively developed here. The community will suit investors, expats, young people and those who enjoy a resort lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Shop500 m
Airport39 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Open balcony
  • Restaurant/cafe
