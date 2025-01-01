Arthouse Residences by Clédor

Description

First residential project by Arthouse Hotel New York City in the UAE on Al Marjan Island. The Arthouse Residences combines the vibrant energy of New York with the serene atmosphere of Ras Al Khaimah. Contemporary art aesthetics, flowing facade lines, exquisite interiors, and inspiring views of the sea and mountains create a truly unique lifestyle. Key features - Apartments with a clean finish in light pastel colors, built-in appliances, walk-in closets, high ceilings, panoramic windows, and spacious balconies. - Complex has premium infrastructure: private beach club, rooftop infinity pool, fitness center, yoga space, spa area with steam room and sauna, children's playground and water activities, barbecue terrace, cafes, shops, and more. - Residents can use the services of concierge, valet parking, and à la carte hotel service. Location advantages The island has a well-developed road network. The trip from the project to Turtle Beach takes only 3 minutes. It takes 5 minutes to get to the Wynn, the first casino in the Arab world, and 15 minutes to the Al Hamra Mall and Al Hamra Golf Club. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is 33 minutes away, and Dubai International Airport is 50 minutes away.