Aria Heights by SRG

Al Yousufi Tower, District JVC 12, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
External View
  1. External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
Developer
SRG Holding
Total area
from 44 m² to 178 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 982 888 AEDfrom 17 764 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
5%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
15%
Post Handover
40%
Installment period
12 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    5%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
44
982 888
22 068
1 bedroom
61 – 69
1 145 888 – 1 394 888
18 518 – 20 137
2 bedrooms
114 – 121
2 076 888 – 2 427 888
18 085 – 19 917
3 bedrooms
178
3 173 888 – 3 365 888
17 764 – 18 839
Project brochure

Description

Elegant apartment complex in Jumeirah Village Circle. Open floor plans, high ceilings and large windows of Aria Heights apartment complex fill the living spaces with light and air. Every detail of the carefully considered design creates an atmosphere of cosiness and comfort. Key features - All apartments are presented with premium materials, built-in appliances of European brands and storage systems. Spacious balconies and terraces offer magnificent views of the city panorama. - Residents have access to: gym, separate swimming pools for adults and children, lounge area, supermarket and cafe on the ground floor of the complex. Location advantages The Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Street exit makes it a 10-minute drive to Dubai Marina and 15 minutes to the popular locations of Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai. The nearest major shopping centre, Circle Mall, is 5 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 32 minutes away and Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.

Location

On map
Al Yousufi Tower, District JVC 12, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

High school850 m
Shop400 m
Medical center1 km
Airport36 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
