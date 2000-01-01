Catalog
About service
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
Home - Residential complexes - Aqua Flora by Vincitore

Aqua Flora by Vincitore

Orchid Residence, Al Barsha South 2, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Project Render
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 11
1 / 11
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Developer
Vincitore Real Estate Development LLC
Total area
from 37 m² to 204 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 735 000 AEDfrom 14 717 AED/m²
+971 (4) 412-5000

Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%73 500 AED
Registration of the contract
4%29 400 AED
Before the completion date
50%367 500 AED
Handover
4%29 400 AED
Post-Handover
36%264 600 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ3 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors15
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
37 - 67
735 000 - 1 251 000
18 625 - 19 828
2 bedrooms
97
1 692 000
17 280
3 bedrooms
204
3 008 000
14 717

Description

Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of Victorian elegance in the heart of Dubai Science Park. This residential complex embodies sophistication and comfort, offering residents a unique opportunity to enjoy life amidst majestic architecture and picturesque gardens. Key Features – Great attention is paid to details: the majestic main entrance, the lobby is decorated with an exclusive chandelier. The facades of the building are made using high-quality materials. – Studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are available. The layout is thought out to the smallest detail: all lots are equipped with modern kitchens and spacious bathrooms. – The internal infrastructure impresses with its diversity: infinity pool, wide promenades, spa center, fitness center, playgrounds. – 24-hour concierge service and security make your stay comfortable and safe. Residents can also request grocery delivery, cleaning, or assistance with organizing events. Community Infrastructure All essential amenities for comfortable living are conveniently located nearby: Carrefour Market, Union Coop Al Barsha South supermarkets, Genesis Healthcare Centre, Mediclinic Parkview Hospital medical centers, Mycore studio for pilates and yoga, Maisan15 Cafe, Khaana Badosh Restaurant. Brighton College Dubai, Bloom World Academy, Repton School Al Barsha, and Safa Community School are all reachable within 5-7 minutes. Location Advantages The project is located near the city's main thoroughfares: Umm Suqeim Street, Al Khail Road, and Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing for convenient access to the city's key attractions. The inspiring Butterfly Garden and Miracle Garden are just a 5-minute drive away. Dubai Science Park is a 6-minute drive, while Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach can be reached in 20 minutes, and Palm Jumeirah in 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive, while Al Maktoum International Airport is 26 minutes away.

Infrastructure

On map
Orchid Residence, Al Barsha South 2, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school2 km
Shop350 m
Medical center2 km
Airport31 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Table tennis room
Territory
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Restaurant/cafe