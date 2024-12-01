Alef Noon Residence

On the premises of the complex, you'll find a swimming pool, a gym, landscaped relaxation areas, and covered parking with electric vehicle charging. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you can reach supermarkets such as All Day, Nesto, and Choithrams, JSS International School, Right Health Jumeirah Better Life pharmacy, Circle Mall JVC shopping center, and LOUI Restaurant & Cafe at Circle Mall. Transport accessibility The residential complex enjoys a strategic location between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Street, providing easy access to all of Dubai's locations. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away, while Al Maktoum International Airport is a bit further. High-quality finish High-quality materials have been used in the finishes, including artificial wood flooring and white limestone kitchen countertops. Floor-to-ceiling folding doors adorn the living room. All appliances are included in the price. Reliable developer Al Bait Al Duwaliy is a developer known for pioneering futuristic projects. The company places significant emphasis on equipping residential properties with all the conveniences necessary for comfortable living.

