Alef Noon Residence

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dana Road, 18/1
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperAl Bait Al Duwaliy Real Estate Development
Total areafrom 42 m² to 130 m²
Bedrooms1
Start price633 514 AED
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%126 703 AED
Registration of the contract
4%25341 AED
Before the completion date
60%380 108 AED
Handover
20%126 703 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2024
Number of floors16
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 633 514 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shops

Transport accessibility

Public transport290 m
High school1 km
Shop450 m
Medical center5 km

About project

A modern residential building in the heart of Dubai, offering breathtaking views, contemporary design, and a strategic location. Discover a luxurious lifestyle in the family-friendly neighborhood of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), close to the city's main attractions. The complex features studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments, as well as apartments with 2-3 spacious terraces. All units are elegantly finished, blending traditional and modern design elements harmoniously.

On the premises of the complex, you'll find a swimming pool, a gym, landscaped relaxation areas, and covered parking with electric vehicle charging. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you can reach supermarkets such as All Day, Nesto, and Choithrams, JSS International School, Right Health Jumeirah Better Life pharmacy, Circle Mall JVC shopping center, and LOUI Restaurant & Cafe at Circle Mall. Transport accessibility The residential complex enjoys a strategic location between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Street, providing easy access to all of Dubai's locations. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away, while Al Maktoum International Airport is a bit further. High-quality finish High-quality materials have been used in the finishes, including artificial wood flooring and white limestone kitchen countertops. Floor-to-ceiling folding doors adorn the living room. All appliances are included in the price. Reliable developer Al Bait Al Duwaliy is a developer known for pioneering futuristic projects. The company places significant emphasis on equipping residential properties with all the conveniences necessary for comfortable living.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
42 - 42
633 514 - 634 424
15 070 - 15 070
1 bedroom
65 - 130
916 682 - 1 873 424
13 455 - 15 070

Infrastructure

