Albero by Emaar

Community Al Kheeran First, Dubai Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Developer
Emaar Properties
Total area
from 70 m² to 387 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 810 000 AEDfrom 18 336 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
70%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors57
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Townhouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
70 – 72
1 810 000 – 1 862 812
25 839
2 bedrooms
109 – 135
2 710 000 – 3 350 085
24 784
3 bedrooms
171
4 110 000
23 939
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Symphony of urban energy and harmony of forms. Albero is a residential complex offering an elegant blend of metropolitan dynamism and natural tranquility, creating the perfect balance for those who value comfort and modern design in the heart of the prestigious Dubai Creek Harbour district. Key Features — Spacious residences with modern-style interiors: 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments, as well as townhouses with panoramic glazing, finished in warm color tones. Kitchens are equipped with premium-class appliances. High ceilings, open balconies, and bathrooms with conceptual finishes create an atmosphere of refined luxury. — Infrastructure for active leisure: an infinity pool, barbecue and picnic areas, a children’s playground, a gym, and open spaces for yoga. — A green oasis: located in the Green Gate district with a large park and a developed eco-community. Location Advantages The Albero project is located in Dubai Creek Harbour, just a few minutes from Dubai Creek — a unique opportunity to combine proximity to social amenities with the benefits of waterfront living. The city center, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall are 15 minutes away, while Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina are about 30 minutes away. A trip to DIFC and the World Trade Centre takes about 20 minutes. Once the metro construction and transition to Business Bay are completed, the journey to key city locations will be even shorter. Dubai International Airport is just 20 minutes away.

Location

On map
Community Al Kheeran First, Dubai Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Creek Harbour

Dubai
The innovative and developing neighborhood is a mixed development. Dubai Creek Harbour is saturated with high-rise residential complexes, business buildings, cozy villas with gardens and views of the bay or golf course. The main philosophy of the community is to be environmentally friendly with the help of modern technology.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea2 km
Airport11 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area

Developer

Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties

The developer is among the most renowned and valuable real estate development companies in the world. The developer, with its extensive competencies in real estate, retail and shopping centers, hospitality and leisure, is shaping a new way of life through its commitment to design excellence, quality construction and on-time delivery.
More

