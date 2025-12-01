Catalog
Alba Residence

44 Residence, Liwan 2, Wadi Al Safa 2, Wadi Al Safa, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
External View
  1. External View
Item 1 of 1
External View
Developer
Amaya Properties
Total area
from 59 m² to 111 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 855 888 AEDfrom 13 141 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2025
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors5
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
59 – 111
855 888 – 1 458 888
13 141 – 14 462

Description

Elegant residential complex in the Liwan neighbourhood. Alba Residence clubhouse combines modern architecture with comfort and cosy atmosphere. Experience tranquillity and privacy away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Key features - All apartments are presented with designer finishes, panoramic windows, spacious balconies and built-in appliances. - Covered car parking and 24-hour video surveillance are at residents' disposal. Community infrastructure Liwan is a dormitory neighbourhood in Dubai, which is part of Dubailand. There are parks, a playground, jogging tracks, and a football field. Despite the fact that the area is still being actively constructed, residents already have access to all necessary social infrastructure facilities: pharmacies, medical clinics, schools. Location advantages The project has an exit to the major motorway Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, which provides easy access to different locations of the city. IMG World, Habtoor Polo Club, Dubai Outlet Mall are 10 minutes away, Global Village is 15 minutes away and Meydan Race Course is 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Infrastructure

On map
44 Residence, Liwan 2, Wadi Al Safa 2, Wadi Al Safa, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Airport25 km

Project advantages

Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • High school
  • Shop
  • Medical center
  • Restaurant/cafe
