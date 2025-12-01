Description

Elegant residential complex in the Liwan neighbourhood. Alba Residence clubhouse combines modern architecture with comfort and cosy atmosphere. Experience tranquillity and privacy away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Key features - All apartments are presented with designer finishes, panoramic windows, spacious balconies and built-in appliances. - Covered car parking and 24-hour video surveillance are at residents' disposal. Community infrastructure Liwan is a dormitory neighbourhood in Dubai, which is part of Dubailand. There are parks, a playground, jogging tracks, and a football field. Despite the fact that the area is still being actively constructed, residents already have access to all necessary social infrastructure facilities: pharmacies, medical clinics, schools. Location advantages The project has an exit to the major motorway Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, which provides easy access to different locations of the city. IMG World, Habtoor Polo Club, Dubai Outlet Mall are 10 minutes away, Global Village is 15 minutes away and Meydan Race Course is 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.