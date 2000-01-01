Catalog
Al Hamra Waterfront

900, Minsk Street, Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Al Hamra Real Estate Development LLC
Total area
from 74 m² to 122 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 1 640 000 AEDfrom 21 356 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%328 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%65 600 AED
Before the completion date
30%492 000 AED
Handover
50%820 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ1 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors22
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
74 - 86
1 640 000 - 1 945 000
21 984 - 22 391
2 bedrooms
122
2 607 000 - 2 950 000
21 356 - 24 166

Description

The smooth lines of the tower's exquisite geometry, bathed by the waters of the Persian Gulf as the sun sets. Luxury skyscrapers and townhouses of Al Hamra Waterfront surrounded by green gardens, golden beaches and unique entertainment. It is a cozy community that offers a new level of comfort and quality service. Key Features — Panoramic harbor and waterfront views from all tower apartments. The collection includes lots ranging from studios to two-bedroom apartments and two-story townhouses. — Community spaces at Al Hamra Waterfront include a walking area, co-working space, swimming pool, padel court, gym, parks, playgrounds, pet lounges, and golf courses. — Clubhouse for team and individual sports and beach vacations at Al Hamra Lagoon. Kayaking, sup-boarding, water skiing and inflatable boat lessons. Monthly events with local artists and coaches: fitness camps, yoga, painting and movie nights. — On-site marina and yacht service area. Over 220 covered wet and dry berths. Royal Ras El Khaimah Yacht Society staff will assist with daily sailing permits and ship security. Community Infrastructure Al Hamra is an elite residential neighborhood that offers everything you need for your daily needs and the ideal conditions for a safe and secure life. It will take only 5 minutes to reach the social infrastructure facilities. Among them are: schools and kindergartens RAK Academy, Little Treasures Nursery, hospitals RAK Medical Center and Aljazeera Health Center, Al Hamra Mall. The beaches and marinas of Al Jazeerah Beach, Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah are 500 meters from the apartment complex. Location advantages Exits on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salem rd, Al Shuhada rd provide quick transportation links to key areas of Ras Al Khaimah. Khalifa Bin Zayed City, Al Dhait South can be reached in 15-20 minutes. Ras Al Khaimah Zoo, Rak Natures Treasures and the famous Rak Mall can be reached in 25 minutes. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is a 35-minute drive away.

Infrastructure

900, Minsk Street, Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport4 km
Sea100 m
High school2 km
Shop5 km
Medical center3 km
Airport37 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Park
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Waterside