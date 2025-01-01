Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeResidential complexesAl Hamra Greens

Al Hamra Greens

282, Warsaw Street, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Al Hamra Real Estate Development LLC
Total area
from 68 m² to 154 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 345 492 $from 4 982 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2028
Interior finishDecorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings2
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
68 – 83
345 492 – 464 821
5 025 – 5 578
2 bedrooms
102 – 112
510 478 – 676 363
4 982 – 5 992
3 bedrooms
154
840 451 – 914 205
5 443 – 5 921
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Family-friendly residential community in Al Hamra Village. The Al Hamra Greens residential complex combines nature, style, and comfort in a single, well-thought-out community. This is a place for those who seek harmony, balance, and a truly mindful lifestyle. Key features - The apartments feature warm, natural color palette: wood, stone, and light shades. Panoramic windows fill the home with natural light and offer magnificent views of the park and golf course. - The complex's infrastructure includes: fitness room, space for yoga and meditation, padel tennis and basketball courts, running tracks, children's playground, barbecue terrace, lounge areas, swimming pool, park for walking pets, and more. Location advantages The project is located near Sheikh Mohammed Bina Salem Road. The RAK Central cultural and business center is a 3-minute walk away. The beach is 5 minutes away, and Al Marjan Island and the Wynn Resort casino are 10 minutes away. The drive to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport takes 30 minutes, to Dubai International Airport — 55 minutes.

Location

On map
282, Warsaw Street, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

District Al Hamra Village

Ras Al Khaimah
Al Hamra Village is a quiet neighborhood on the Persian Gulf coast. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. The community will be comfortable for families with children, expats, investors and those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea500 m
High school1 km
Medical center1 km
Metro station1 km
Airport33 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
CatalogMap