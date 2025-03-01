Adhara Star

The residential tower offers a choice of bright spacious 1,2,3 bedroom apartments. Panoramic glazing, high ceilings and the use of premium materials in the finishing of the premises create an aesthetically pleasing and environmentally friendly environment. All apartments are fully equipped, decorated and fitted with appliances and sanitary ware from the world's leading brands. The carefully guarded and landscaped territory of the residential complex has all the necessary amenities. Large lounge zone, swimming pools for children and adults, BBQ, spa center, sauna, cinema, children's play areas and Japanese tea garden on the roof. For active lifestyle enthusiasts, there are jogging tracks, a modern fitness center, a basketball court and table tennis. There are stores, boutiques, restaurants and cafes on the first floor of the complex. 24-hour concierge service, car and bicycle parking are also available for residents. Transport accessibility The proximity to major roads Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Road allows residents to move around the city seamlessly. In 5 minutes you can reach one of the most colorful attractions in Dubai Dubai Miracle Garden & Dubai Butterfly Garden. Global Village, Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina are all within a 15-minute drive. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International airports are within a 20-minute drive from the residential complex. Reliable developer Acube Real Estate Development is a highly sought-after company offering innovative and cutting-edge solutions. It is a strategic partner of leading UAE enterprises. Acube's comprehensive real estate development solutions are aimed at enhancing the quality of life and changing mindsets. With a deep understanding of what homeowners and investors alike need, this developer offers a diverse portfolio of large and small projects across Dubai.

