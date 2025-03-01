UAE
Adhara Star

Marquis 2020 Building, Al Barsha South 3, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 7
Project Render
DeveloperAcube Real Estate Development
Total areafrom 72 m² to 141 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price1 233 771 AED
from 1 233 771 AED
from 14 436 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Registration of the contract
4%49351 AED
Before the completion date
60%740 262 AED
Handover
40%493 508 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ1 2025
Sales launchQ2 2023
Number of floors18
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 1 233 771 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

High school2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km

About project

The new exclusive project, named after the bright star Adhara, is an architectural marvel and a new word in the definition of luxury and sophistication. Discover a world of elegance, comfort and convenience.

The residential tower offers a choice of bright spacious 1,2,3 bedroom apartments. Panoramic glazing, high ceilings and the use of premium materials in the finishing of the premises create an aesthetically pleasing and environmentally friendly environment. All apartments are fully equipped, decorated and fitted with appliances and sanitary ware from the world's leading brands. The carefully guarded and landscaped territory of the residential complex has all the necessary amenities. Large lounge zone, swimming pools for children and adults, BBQ, spa center, sauna, cinema, children's play areas and Japanese tea garden on the roof. For active lifestyle enthusiasts, there are jogging tracks, a modern fitness center, a basketball court and table tennis. There are stores, boutiques, restaurants and cafes on the first floor of the complex. 24-hour concierge service, car and bicycle parking are also available for residents. Transport accessibility The proximity to major roads Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Road allows residents to move around the city seamlessly. In 5 minutes you can reach one of the most colorful attractions in Dubai Dubai Miracle Garden & Dubai Butterfly Garden. Global Village, Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina are all within a 15-minute drive. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International airports are within a 20-minute drive from the residential complex. Reliable developer Acube Real Estate Development is a highly sought-after company offering innovative and cutting-edge solutions. It is a strategic partner of leading UAE enterprises. Acube's comprehensive real estate development solutions are aimed at enhancing the quality of life and changing mindsets. With a deep understanding of what homeowners and investors alike need, this developer offers a diverse portfolio of large and small projects across Dubai.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
72 - 80
1 233 771 - 1 290 214
15 939 - 17 048
2 bedrooms
114 - 115
1 654 914 - 1 787 307
14 436 - 15 435
3 bedrooms
141 - 141
2 084 744 - 2 084 744
14 760 - 14 760

Infrastructure

