Description

Exquisite residential complex in the heart of Dubailand. Aark Terraces clubhouse is inspired by the natural tranquility and elegance of urban living. The designer interiors blend comfort, style and coziness. It is a space where luxury is felt in every detail. Key features - Spacious apartments with premium natural veneer finishes, porcelain tiles and bronze-coated decorative elements, panoramic windows. Some apartments have private Jacuzzis. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, children's playground, jogging track, separate swimming pools for adults and children, barbecue terrace, lounge area, etc. Location advantages The project has access to the key highways of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Ain Road and Emirates Road. The prestigious British Aquila School is only 2 minutes away, Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Dubai Outlet Mall are 5 minutes away, Global Village and IMG Worlds of Adventure theme parks are 10 minutes away. It takes 20 minutes to reach the popular locations of Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. Dubai International Airport is within 20 minutes' drive.