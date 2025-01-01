Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexesAark Terraces

Aark Terraces

Uninest Student Residents, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Aark Developers
Total area
from 70 m² to 146 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 994 888 AEDfrom 14 116 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
45%
Upon Handover
5%
Post Handover
40%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.5 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors14
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
70 – 74
994 888 – 1 152 888
14 128 – 15 490
2 bedrooms
103 – 146
1 460 888 – 2 276 888
14 116 – 15 540
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Exquisite residential complex in the heart of Dubailand. Aark Terraces clubhouse is inspired by the natural tranquility and elegance of urban living. The designer interiors blend comfort, style and coziness. It is a space where luxury is felt in every detail. Key features - Spacious apartments with premium natural veneer finishes, porcelain tiles and bronze-coated decorative elements, panoramic windows. Some apartments have private Jacuzzis. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, children's playground, jogging track, separate swimming pools for adults and children, barbecue terrace, lounge area, etc. Location advantages The project has access to the key highways of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Ain Road and Emirates Road. The prestigious British Aquila School is only 2 minutes away, Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Dubai Outlet Mall are 5 minutes away, Global Village and IMG Worlds of Adventure theme parks are 10 minutes away. It takes 20 minutes to reach the popular locations of Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. Dubai International Airport is within 20 minutes' drive.

Location

On map
Uninest Student Residents, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport200 m
High school1 km
Shop250 m
Medical center1 km
Airport24 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
CatalogMap