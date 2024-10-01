Catalog
Aark Residences

Solitaire cascade, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Aark Developers
Total area
from 81 m² to 113 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 936 368 AEDfrom 11 517 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%93 637 AED
Registration of the contract
4%37 455 AED
Before the completion date
50%468 184 AED
Handover
10%93 637 AED
Post-Handover
30%280 910 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2024
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
Ceiling height3.6 m
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
81 - 82
936 368 - 993 587
11 517 - 12 077
2 bedrooms
109 - 113
1 259 090 - 1 389 072
11 517 - 12 187

Description

The elegant geometry of the residential complex's forms charms and inspires. The 11-storey Aark Residences in the heart of Dubailand offers tranquillity and comfort in close proximity to Dubai's premier entertainment options. The project is surrounded by parks, hotels, restaurants and attractions - to provide an unforgettable experience and a true home for the most discerning residents. Key Features — The designs from the Shplint Mishra brand are imbued with minimalism and sleek solutions. The exterior and interior spaces are done in cream, wood and woodland hues. Complementing the interiors are white marble, lighting and matte black elements. The lots are fully furnished and equipped with a built-in kitchen. — Personal entertainment in the residence: lobby, fitness room, children's playground, health club and infinity pool. — High level of security: the well-being of visitors and owners will be ensured by round-the-clock monitoring from specialists and a modern video surveillance system.юдения на территории всего комплекса. Community infrastructure Dubailand is a "city within a city", a self-contained freehold community that is ideal for young people and families with children. Developed infrastructure is presented in 5-15 minutes from the clubhouse: schools German School and Gems Winchester School Dubai, Fakeeh University Hospital, shopping centres Dubai Outlet Mall, Silicon Central Mall, green walking areas North Park and Nad Al Sheba 4 Park. Location Advantages The project has exits to Al Ain-Dubai Rd, Emirates Rd, Sheikh Zayed Min Hamdan Al Nahyan Street. Thanks to this location it takes 15-30 minutes to reach the key areas and main attractions of the city: Dubai Marina, Emirates Hills, The Palm Jumeirah, Business Bay, Burj Khalifa, IMG Worlds of Adventure, Dubai Miracle garden and others. Al Maktoum International Airport is 40 minutes away.

Infrastructure

Transport accessibility

High school4 km
Shop5 km
Medical center7 km
Airport41 km

Transport accessibility

High school4 km
Shop5 km
Medical center7 km
Airport41 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Lobby