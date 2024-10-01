Description

The elegant geometry of the residential complex's forms charms and inspires. The 11-storey Aark Residences in the heart of Dubailand offers tranquillity and comfort in close proximity to Dubai's premier entertainment options. The project is surrounded by parks, hotels, restaurants and attractions - to provide an unforgettable experience and a true home for the most discerning residents. Key Features — The designs from the Shplint Mishra brand are imbued with minimalism and sleek solutions. The exterior and interior spaces are done in cream, wood and woodland hues. Complementing the interiors are white marble, lighting and matte black elements. The lots are fully furnished and equipped with a built-in kitchen. — Personal entertainment in the residence: lobby, fitness room, children's playground, health club and infinity pool. — High level of security: the well-being of visitors and owners will be ensured by round-the-clock monitoring from specialists and a modern video surveillance system.юдения на территории всего комплекса. Community infrastructure Dubailand is a "city within a city", a self-contained freehold community that is ideal for young people and families with children. Developed infrastructure is presented in 5-15 minutes from the clubhouse: schools German School and Gems Winchester School Dubai, Fakeeh University Hospital, shopping centres Dubai Outlet Mall, Silicon Central Mall, green walking areas North Park and Nad Al Sheba 4 Park. Location Advantages The project has exits to Al Ain-Dubai Rd, Emirates Rd, Sheikh Zayed Min Hamdan Al Nahyan Street. Thanks to this location it takes 15-30 minutes to reach the key areas and main attractions of the city: Dubai Marina, Emirates Hills, The Palm Jumeirah, Business Bay, Burj Khalifa, IMG Worlds of Adventure, Dubai Miracle garden and others. Al Maktoum International Airport is 40 minutes away.