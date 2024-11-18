Wynwood by Imtiaz

Description

An oasis of tranquility on the shores of the Persian Gulf. Wynwood is a premium residential complex where contemporary design meets natural harmony. Each residence is crafted for connoisseurs of sophistication and world-class service. Key Features — Fully furnished apartments with panoramic glazing, high ceilings, and Smart Home systems with Alexa voice control. Kitchens are equipped with Miele appliances, bathrooms feature Gessi, Geberit, and Villeroy & Boch fixtures. — Interiors showcase light wood, textile textures in warm linen tones, and accents of caramel and creamy beige. Natural materials create an atmosphere of freshness, comfort, and visual lightness. — Comprehensive infrastructure includes a rooftop infinity pool, outdoor yoga space, fitness center, jacuzzi, barbecue area, children's playground, and clubhouse. — Residents enjoy landscaped courtyards with green podiums, walking paths, dining terraces, and multi-level spaces for relaxation and gatherings. Location Advantages The project is situated on Dubai Islands with access to the marina and beach. The journey to Dubai Islands Marina and Beach Club takes 5 minutes, to Waterfront Deira — 10 minutes. Travel time to Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa is 20 minutes, to Dubai Mall and The Dubai Fountain — 20 minutes, to DIFC and its art galleries — 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is located 15 minutes away by transport.