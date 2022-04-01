Catalog
Waves Tower

Clayton Residency, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Kasco Developments
Total area
from 39 m² to 39 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 249 694 $from 6 261 $/m²

    Stylish and spacious studio 39,88 sq.m. Profitable project for investment in Business Bay area. ROI 6,4% from rent per year. From 18.02.2025 the price is reduced by 5%!
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2022
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors23
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesExisting

Secondary Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
39
249 694
6 261

Description

23-story residential complex in the vibrant Business Bay district. Ideal for those who appreciate a modern lifestyle and proximity to the heart of Dubai. Key Features • Spacious apartments with contemporary light beige finishes. • Panoramic windows offering views of the Dubai Canal, the Pagani Tower, and the Burj Khalifa. • Fully equipped fitness center, outdoor swimming pool with a relaxation area, and children's pool. • Children's playground. • Spacious lobby with reception and lounge area. • Unique architecture with wave-like facade elements reflecting the district's aquatic theme. • 24-hour security. • On-site shops. • Central air conditioning. Location Advantages The complex is situated in the prestigious Business Bay area, providing convenient transportation links. An RTA public transport stop and a gas station are within walking distance. The Dubai Mall (4.1 km) and the Burj Khalifa (5.6 km) are a short distance away. Dubai International Airport is 17 km away.

Location

Clayton Residency, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Business Bay

Dubai
Business Bay is one of the key commercial and business centers of Dubai. The neighborhood is located near the city's main attractions, which can be reached on foot or quickly reached by car. The community is suitable for families with children and young couples as well as for business travelers.
More details

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop500 m
Medical center1 km
Airport18 km

Amenities

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Terrace

Developer

Kasco Developments

Kasco Developments

A trusted family business since 1986, creating thriving communities through a commitment to quality, detail and well-being. A division of the larger KASCO group of companies, with a focus on well-being and attention to detail.
