Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogViewz by Danube & Aston Martin

Viewz by Danube & Aston Martin

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Cluster L, L3
Project Render
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 14
1 / 14
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Developer
Danube Properties
Total area
from 297 m² to 535 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 4 to 5
Starting price
from 2 265 486 $from 7 620 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
55%
Post Handover
35%
Post Handover Installment Period
35 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 6
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2026
Sales launchQ3 2023
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings2
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
Unit typesVilla
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
4 bedrooms
297
2 265 486
7 620
5 bedrooms
534 – 535
4 094 485 – 4 102 381
7 660 – 7 665

Description

Residential complex with the participation of the iconic manufacturer of premium cars Aston Martin in the center of Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT). You have the opportunity to stay in touch with the city and at the same time enjoy nature, as well as stunning views of Jumeirah Island, picturesque lakes, Dubai Marina and golf courses. The modern twin towers include studios, apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and sky villas. Residents of the complex will be able to enjoy the comfort and luxury that will open thanks to the exclusive design from Aston Martin. A wide range of facilities: swimming pools, a jacuzzi, recreation and barbecue areas, playgrounds, a football field, bicycle and running tracks, a tennis court, a golf course, gyms, a cinema, a table tennis, a SPA center, a yoga area. It takes 10-20 minutes to get to Palm Jumeirah Island, Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Mall. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near Sheikh Zayed Road, which will allow you to quickly reach the main points of the city. Dubai International Airport is a 22-minute drive away, and Al Maktoum International Airport is a little further away. Near the main attractions Next to the residential complex are Ain Dubai, Palm Jumeirah with a huge Aquaventure Waterpark, as well as the shopping and entertainment promenade The Walk in Jumeirah Beach Residence. The famous Burj Al Arab, Museum of the Future and Burj Khalifa are 20 minutes away. High-quality finish Apartments in a modern style according to a unique design project of the famous Aston Martin company. Italian Formitalia furniture is installed in all lots. Reliable developer Danube Properties is one of the largest companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. During his activity, the developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards due to the high quality of real estate and an individual approach to each client.

Location

View on map
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Cluster L, L3

Area Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT)

Dubai
JLT is a business district located in the heart of Dubai along the coastal zone of the Persian Gulf. It has a developed infrastructure and convenient transportation network. The neighborhood is perfect for businessmen, professionals, people with an active lifestyle, young couples and families with children.
More details

Transport accessibility

Shop300 m
Medical center550 m
Metro station1 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Beauty shop

Developer

Danube Properties

Danube Properties

One of the major companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. The developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards for its activity. The developer's portfolio includes both elite and more affordable projects.
More details

News

  1. Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 2025
    Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 202523.09.2025
  2. Investing in Dubai off-plan real estate - risks and opportunities
    Investing in Dubai off-plan real estate - risks and opportunities17.04.2025
Item 1 of 2
Catalog