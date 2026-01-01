Catalog
Upper House

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Heights, Al Worood 3 Street, 3/1
Developer
Ellington Group
Total area
from 117 m² to 117 m²
Number of bedrooms
2
Starting price
from 762 423 $from 6 494 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors37
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Secondary Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
117
762 423
6 494

Description

Two residential towers located in the center of Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) offer breathtaking views of Jumeirah Island, picturesque lakes, the Dubai Marina skyline, and golf courses. Discover a wide range of services and amenities within the complex. The new complex features studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments, as well as a podium with various infrastructure facilities. Each residence is thoughtfully designed with full-height panoramic windows, balconies, and high-quality finishes. A SmartHome system is installed, and some lots come with a staff room. Residents have access to world-class amenities, including pools, sun loungers, a relaxation terrace, barbecue area, yoga area, children's playgrounds, a pet play area, a paddle tennis court, a skate park, a basketball court, a fitness center, saunas, steam rooms, and a cinema. Supermarkets Choithrams and ZOOM, Oakfield Early Learning Center DMCC, and F&B establishments are within walking distance. The main attractions such as Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, Burj Al Arab, Museum of the Future, and Burj Khalifa can be reached within 10-20 minutes. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near First Al Khail St, allowing easy access to Dubai's main points in just a few minutes. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached within half an hour. High-quality finish The apartments are designed in a modern style with neutral colors, visually enhancing the space. Large amounts of natural light flood the rooms thanks to the full-height panoramic windows. Reliable developer Ellington Properties is a major developer that has been offering residential real estate in the most popular locations in Dubai since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award 2021 in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in Dubai".

Location

View on map
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Heights, Al Worood 3 Street, 3/1

Area Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT)

Dubai
JLT is a business district located in the heart of Dubai along the coastal zone of the Persian Gulf. It has a developed infrastructure and convenient transportation network. The neighborhood is perfect for businessmen, professionals, people with an active lifestyle, young couples and families with children.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea3 km
School4 km
Medical center4 km
Metro station2 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

Ellington Group

Ellington Group

The developer has been offering residential real estate of high quality in the UAE's most sought-after locations since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award in the category “Best Luxury Real Estate Developer in Dubai”.
More details
