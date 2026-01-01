Upper House

Description

Two residential towers located in the center of Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) offer breathtaking views of Jumeirah Island, picturesque lakes, the Dubai Marina skyline, and golf courses. Discover a wide range of services and amenities within the complex. The new complex features studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments, as well as a podium with various infrastructure facilities. Each residence is thoughtfully designed with full-height panoramic windows, balconies, and high-quality finishes. A SmartHome system is installed, and some lots come with a staff room. Residents have access to world-class amenities, including pools, sun loungers, a relaxation terrace, barbecue area, yoga area, children's playgrounds, a pet play area, a paddle tennis court, a skate park, a basketball court, a fitness center, saunas, steam rooms, and a cinema. Supermarkets Choithrams and ZOOM, Oakfield Early Learning Center DMCC, and F&B establishments are within walking distance. The main attractions such as Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, Burj Al Arab, Museum of the Future, and Burj Khalifa can be reached within 10-20 minutes. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near First Al Khail St, allowing easy access to Dubai's main points in just a few minutes. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached within half an hour. High-quality finish The apartments are designed in a modern style with neutral colors, visually enhancing the space. Large amounts of natural light flood the rooms thanks to the full-height panoramic windows. Reliable developer Ellington Properties is a major developer that has been offering residential real estate in the most popular locations in Dubai since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award 2021 in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in Dubai".