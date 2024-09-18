Catalog
Trussardi Residences 2

172, Contemporary 12, Contemporary Garden, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Mira Developments
Total area
from 49 m² to 184 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 306 783 $from 5 496 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
4%
Post Handover
36%
Post Handover Installment Period
24 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors13
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
49 – 67
306 783 – 456 637
6 195 – 6 745
2 bedrooms
164 – 184
905 718 – 1 020 414
5 496 – 5 516
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Tranquility and privacy amidst the bustling metropolis at Al Furjan. Trussardi Residences 2's modern architectural design sets it apart from the cityscape. Thanks to its convenient location, you can easily reach any part of the city. Premium design, thoughtful layouts, world-class amenities and impeccable service create an atmosphere of comfortable and carefree living. Key features - Fully ready-to-move-in apartments with Trussardi Casa furniture, built-in appliances from Miele and Villeroy&Boch brands, walk-in closets, Smart Home system, dishes, tableware and premium linens. - Residents have access to 24-hour concierge and valet services, and once a week cleaning service. - Emirates Government Service Hub branch is located within the complex to facilitate the processing and getting of various documents. - Residents have access to a fitness room with sports equipment from TechnoGym, treadmill, yoga space, mini golf course, padel tennis court, playground, large swimming pool, sauna, outdoor movie theater, barbecue terrace, lounge area, etc. Location advantages The project is located between two roads Al Asayel Street and Gardens Boulevard. Discovery Gardens Metro Station is 1 minute away, Medcare Medical Center and educational institutions are 4 minutes away. Ibn Battuta Mall is 8 minutes away and Bluewaters Island, JBR and Palm Jumeirah are 12 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 28 minutes away.

Location

View on map
172, Contemporary 12, Contemporary Garden, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Furjan

Dubai
Al Furjan is a residential area with predominantly low-rise buildings. It has a developed infrastructure and transportation network. This neighborhood is perfect for families with children and those who prefer a sedate lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport300 m
School550 m
Shop800 m
Medical center750 m
Metro station500 m
Airport29 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe

