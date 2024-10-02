Treppan Serenique by Fakhruddin

Catalog
123, Nakhlat Deira Street, Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Fakhruddin Properties
Total area
from 91 m² to 172 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 3
Starting price
from 804 084 $from 8 825 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
15%
Before Completion
45%
Post Handover
40%
Post Handover Installment Period
24 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors15
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
91 – 137
804 084 – 1 321 443
8 825 – 9 592
3 bedrooms
167 – 172
1 702 654 – 1 866 031
10 141 – 10 823
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Modern interpretation of resort living in the very heart of Dubai Islands. Treppan Serenique residential complex offers luxurious residences with sea views and five-star amenities. The project is designed for those seeking harmony between an active lifestyle and quality relaxation. Key Features — Spacious apartments with final finishing and modern-style design. Interiors are done in a warm neutral palette with dominant cream-beige tones and sky-blue accents. Kitchen appliances by Smeg and Bosch, sanitary ware by Antoniolupi, Italian-style furniture, and underfloor heating. — Infrastructure includes a biohacking center with red light and oxygen rooms, cryotherapy and flotation sessions, a SPA center, Himalayan salt sauna, beauty salon, bamboo park with a koi pond and meditation areas, infinity pool, gyms, climbing wall, mini-golf course, and outdoor cinema. Location Advantages The clubhouse is located on Dubai Islands in close proximity to the first shoreline. The beach is about 2 minutes away, and the Waterfront Market, Al Mamzar, and the nearest metro station are within 5–10 minutes. The road to the architectural landmark Dubai Frame and the central Downtown Dubai area takes 20–25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 12 minutes away by car.

Location

View on map
Area Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea350 m
Airport10 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

Fakhruddin Properties

A multinational company established in 2003, which is currently developing real estate and steadily building an international portfolio of residential and commercial projects in the UAE, Africa and the UK.
More details

Catalog