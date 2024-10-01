Description

A modern commercial project in Majan, designed to take business to the next level. The premium office spaces and retail areas of The Vault business center come together to form a dynamic environment focused on growth and success. Key features - The glass facade and striking architectural design give the building a distinctive appearance. - Floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows flood the offices with natural light, creating a comfortable atmosphere for productive work. - The complex’s amenities include: a lobby lounge, café, relaxation area, buffet, bar, coffee shop, social and leisure spaces, and more. Location advantages The project is located near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Highway—it takes just 2 minutes to reach it. The drive to IMG World of Adventures and the Global Village international exhibition takes 5 minutes, while the Silicon Central Mall and Dubai Hills Mall are 10–15 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.