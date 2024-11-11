Catalog
The Sterling House

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Marasi Drive Street, 9A
Interiors
  Interiors








Developer
Omniyat Properties
Total area
from 43 m² to 277 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 346 630 $from 7 459 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
35%
Upon Handover
15%
Post Handover
40%
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
About project

Object typeResidential
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings2
Number of floors25
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment, Townhouse

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
43 – 53
346 630 – 436 487
7 888 – 8 214
1 bedroom
65 – 128
515 725 – 962 287
7 463 – 7 885
2 bedrooms
154 – 156
1 167 597 – 1 169 230
7 478 – 7 557

Description

Two twin towers, East House and West House, located in the heart of Business Bay. Live in the center of Dubai's cultural life while enjoying stunning views of the surrounding landscape and Dubai Creek. The complex includes studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as 4-bedroom penthouses and townhouses. The layouts feature spacious bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchens with breakfast bars, stylish wardrobes, and built-in closets. High ceilings of 3 meters provide a sense of freedom, while panoramic windows open up views of the Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai. On-site facilities include a concierge service, 30-metre outdoor pool, landscaped gardens with entertainment areas, multi-purpose room, and modern gym. Within a 5-15 minute drive, you can find the Express English Language Center, Spinneys supermarket, Blossom Downtown Nursery, and Amana Healthcare. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near Al Khail Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, and Emirates Road, allowing you to reach any part of the city. You can reach Dubai International Airport in just 15 minutes. High-quality finish The architectural project meets high standards of quality and luxury. Marble is laid throughout the entire floor, while the kitchen features quartz countertops, a breakfast bar, and branded appliances. Reliable developer Omniyat Properties is a large company that has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2005. The company's main areas of focus are the construction and management of residential, hotel, and commercial properties.

Location

View on map
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Marasi Drive Street, 9A

Area Downtown Dubai

Dubai
Downtown is considered the central district of Dubai and is located in maximum proximity to the main attractions of the city: the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, Dubai Mall and the famous singing fountains. It is one of the most popular tourist, economic and business locations. The neighborhood is often compared to Manhattan, as it is where many business offices, banks and other official institutions are located.
Transport accessibility

Public transport650 m
Sea6 km
School500 m
Shop700 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station2 km

Amenities

For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • High school
  • Shop
  • Medical center
  • Terrace

Developer

Omniyat Properties

Omniyat Properties

Elite developer has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2005. The main directions of the company are construction and management of premium residential, hotel and commercial facilities with unique design and architecture.
