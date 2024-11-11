The Sterling House

Description

Two twin towers, East House and West House, located in the heart of Business Bay. Live in the center of Dubai's cultural life while enjoying stunning views of the surrounding landscape and Dubai Creek. The complex includes studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as 4-bedroom penthouses and townhouses. The layouts feature spacious bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchens with breakfast bars, stylish wardrobes, and built-in closets. High ceilings of 3 meters provide a sense of freedom, while panoramic windows open up views of the Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai. On-site facilities include a concierge service, 30-metre outdoor pool, landscaped gardens with entertainment areas, multi-purpose room, and modern gym. Within a 5-15 minute drive, you can find the Express English Language Center, Spinneys supermarket, Blossom Downtown Nursery, and Amana Healthcare. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near Al Khail Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, and Emirates Road, allowing you to reach any part of the city. You can reach Dubai International Airport in just 15 minutes. High-quality finish The architectural project meets high standards of quality and luxury. Marble is laid throughout the entire floor, while the kitchen features quartz countertops, a breakfast bar, and branded appliances. Reliable developer Omniyat Properties is a large company that has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2005. The company's main areas of focus are the construction and management of residential, hotel, and commercial properties.