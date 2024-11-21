Catalog
The Element at Sobha One

7/1, 7 Street, Ras Al Khor Industrial 1, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 68 m² to 351 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 498 550 $from 7 327 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height2.85 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
68 – 70
498 550 – 517 387
7 327 – 7 386
2 bedrooms
88 – 140
647 958 – 1 042 452
7 327 – 7 401
3 bedrooms
174 – 181
1 288 523 – 1 388 676
7 401 – 7 633
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Aesthetic glass tower at Sobha Hartland. The Element residential complex's elegant interiors and spacious layouts are designed to inspire you. Enjoy the magnificent panorama of Dubai, modern amenities and natural tranquility. Experience life surrounded by beauty and comfort. Key features - Apartments are finished with quality materials, panoramic windows and balconies. - Residents have access to: gym, table and padel tennis, sports and children's playground, yoga space, jogging and cycling paths, swimming pool with aqua-fitness equipment, Jacuzzi, dog walking area, barbecue terrace, library, movie theater, etc. Location advantages The project has a favorable location near the major highway Ras Al Khor. Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is 5 minutes away, Meydan Racecourse is 10 minutes away and Business Bay is 12 minutes away. Popular attractions Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, Dubai Mall and Dubai Opera are 15 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 12-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
7/1, 7 Street, Ras Al Khor Industrial 1, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport300 m
School450 m
Shop550 m
Medical center2 km
Airport12 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
  • Paddle tennis
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty

Major company that has been building premium properties in the UAE and other countries since 1976. The projects by the developer are being created as a symbol of comfort and luxury living, all objects are delivered on-time.
More details

