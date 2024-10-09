Catalog
The District by Reportage

RT3, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Reportage Properties
Total area
from 162 m² to 275 m²
Number of bedrooms
4
Starting price
from 1 136 827 $from 5 447 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
30%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
2%
  1. On Booking
    30%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors27
Water supplyYes
Building height82.5 m
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Number of parking spaces1296

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
4 bedrooms
162 – 275
1 136 827 – 1 503 063
5 447 – 6 980
Description

A new standard of urban living in the heart of Al Reem Island. The District is an innovative residential complex that offers the perfect balance between metropolitan energy and serene privacy. Key features — Architectural Concept: modern towers with panoramic glazing, spacious balconies, and elegant lobbies. Each residence features thoughtful layouts, stylish interiors, and high-quality finishes. — Comprehensive Infrastructure: swimming pools, fitness centers in each tower, sports halls, retail stores, restaurants, cafés, children’s playgrounds, relaxation areas, a medical center, and a pharmacy ensure maximum comfort. — Innovative Technology: central air conditioning, energy-efficient solutions, double glazing for improved insulation, and spacious terraces for relaxation. Location advantages The District is centrally positioned on Al Reem Island, providing quick access to Abu Dhabi’s key attractions. Shams Boutik, Reem Mall, and Abu Dhabi Mall are just 5 minutes away. Al Reem Central Park is within 10 minutes. Downtown Abu Dhabi and Louvre Abu Dhabi can be reached in 15 minutes, while Saadiyat Island and Mangrove Forest are 20 minutes away. Zayed International Airport is 30 minutes away by car.

Location

RT3, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Reem Island

Abu Dhabi
Al Reem Island is a natural island and a rapidly developing neighborhood in Abu Dhabi. Residential and transportation infrastructures are well developed here. The community will suit young people, professionals, expats, investors.
Transport accessibility

Sea2 km
School2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center2 km
Airport31 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Pharmacy
  • Waterside

Developer

Reportage Properties

Reportage Properties

Since 2014, has established itself as one of the leading private real estate developers in the United Arab Emirates with projects in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Egypt. The company offers modern and affordable housing solutions, providing high value and comfort to its customers.
