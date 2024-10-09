The District by Reportage

Description

A new standard of urban living in the heart of Al Reem Island. The District is an innovative residential complex that offers the perfect balance between metropolitan energy and serene privacy. Key features — Architectural Concept: modern towers with panoramic glazing, spacious balconies, and elegant lobbies. Each residence features thoughtful layouts, stylish interiors, and high-quality finishes. — Comprehensive Infrastructure: swimming pools, fitness centers in each tower, sports halls, retail stores, restaurants, cafés, children’s playgrounds, relaxation areas, a medical center, and a pharmacy ensure maximum comfort. — Innovative Technology: central air conditioning, energy-efficient solutions, double glazing for improved insulation, and spacious terraces for relaxation. Location advantages The District is centrally positioned on Al Reem Island, providing quick access to Abu Dhabi’s key attractions. Shams Boutik, Reem Mall, and Abu Dhabi Mall are just 5 minutes away. Al Reem Central Park is within 10 minutes. Downtown Abu Dhabi and Louvre Abu Dhabi can be reached in 15 minutes, while Saadiyat Island and Mangrove Forest are 20 minutes away. Zayed International Airport is 30 minutes away by car.