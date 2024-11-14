The Bristol Residences by Eagle Hills

Description

The Bristol Residences is a branded residential development by Eagle Hills, located beside the marina on Ramhan Island in Abu Dhabi. The project comprises 125 one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom residences, combining private waterfront living with The Bristol’s hotel services. Key Features – The architecture features flowing façade lines, large windows and spacious outdoor terraces. Apartments offer balconies and terraces overlooking the marina, waterways or landscaped grounds. – The interior concept combines warm natural tones, natural materials and rich textures. – Residents will have access to a swimming pool with an outdoor terrace, waterside relaxation areas and a wellness space equipped for strength training and fitness. – Landscaping includes planted gardens, cascading water features and shared spaces for relaxation and socialising. The development provides direct access to the marina. – Residents will benefit from concierge services, housekeeping and in-residence dining. The island’s planned infrastructure includes a yacht club, beaches, a waterfront promenade, restaurants, cafés and retail spaces. Location Advantages The nearby marina features a waterfront promenade approximately 1.7 km long. Zayed International Airport is around a 15-minute drive away, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is approximately 18 minutes away, and mainland Abu Dhabi can be reached in around 20 minutes.