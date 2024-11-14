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HomeReal Estate CatalogThe Bristol Residences by Eagle Hills

The Bristol Residences by Eagle Hills

Ramhan Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
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Building
Building
Building
Developer
Eagle Hills
Total area
from 58 m² to 169 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 843 997 $from 13 460 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
2%
  1. On Booking
    10%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. Secondary sale on installment plan at a super price

    Secondary sale on installment plan at a super price

    Residential complex 100 meters from the Persian Gulf! Studios, 1-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments, flexible payment plans, handover in Q3 2026, prices starting at $169,000.
    More details
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About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors6
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
58
843 997
14 400
2 bedrooms
89
1 197 931
13 460
3 bedrooms
118
1 633 542
13 783
4 bedrooms
169
3 811 598
22 518

Description

The Bristol Residences is a branded residential development by Eagle Hills, located beside the marina on Ramhan Island in Abu Dhabi. The project comprises 125 one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom residences, combining private waterfront living with The Bristol’s hotel services. Key Features – The architecture features flowing façade lines, large windows and spacious outdoor terraces. Apartments offer balconies and terraces overlooking the marina, waterways or landscaped grounds. – The interior concept combines warm natural tones, natural materials and rich textures. – Residents will have access to a swimming pool with an outdoor terrace, waterside relaxation areas and a wellness space equipped for strength training and fitness. – Landscaping includes planted gardens, cascading water features and shared spaces for relaxation and socialising. The development provides direct access to the marina. – Residents will benefit from concierge services, housekeeping and in-residence dining. The island’s planned infrastructure includes a yacht club, beaches, a waterfront promenade, restaurants, cafés and retail spaces. Location Advantages The nearby marina features a waterfront promenade approximately 1.7 km long. Zayed International Airport is around a 15-minute drive away, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is approximately 18 minutes away, and mainland Abu Dhabi can be reached in around 20 minutes.

Location

View on map
Ramhan Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
School25 km
Shop100 m
Medical center27 km
Airport31 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Separate swimming pool
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Open balcony
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
  • Waterside

Developer

Eagle Hills

Eagle Hills

Developer with 30 years of experience in real estate, whose most famous projects include Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Downtown Dubai.
More details

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