Description

Harmony of untouched nature and modern luxury on Sobha Siniya Island. Starline by Sobha is a unique residential development where white-sand beaches, mangrove forests, and the crystal-clear waters of the Persian Gulf create the perfect balance between seclusion and the vibrant energy of the metropolis. The project offers exclusive apartments and duplexes with sea views, blending an eco-friendly environment with premium services. Key Features — Luxury-class residences: a fully furnished collection of units equipped with top-tier appliances and panoramic windows. Spacious balconies open up to views of the lagoon and coastline. — Facilities for both active and leisurely lifestyles: private white-sand beaches, an open-air lagoon-style pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, children's play areas, and landscaped parks. For those who seek exclusivity — a yacht club and a helipad. — Property management by Stay by Latinem: a full-service offering for owners, including rental, housekeeping, maintenance, and dynamic pricing. Guests enjoy luxurious amenities, VIP check-in, and personalized service. Location Advantages The island is connected to the mainland by a 1.7 km bridge, ensuring easy access to key destinations. It’s a 10-minute drive to Marjan Island, 30 minutes to Sharjah, and 50 minutes to Downtown Dubai. A retail boulevard with restaurants and cafés is just 5 minutes away, and premium golf courses can be reached in 15 minutes. Travel time to Sharjah International Airport is 40 minutes.