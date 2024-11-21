Catalog
Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 61 m² to 191 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 455 288 $from 7 401 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height2.85 m
Number of buildings4
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
61
455 288 – 478 285
7 401 – 7 774
2 bedrooms
72 – 92
533 438 – 720 254
7 406 – 7 826
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Harmony of untouched nature and modern luxury on Sobha Siniya Island. Starline by Sobha is a unique residential development where white-sand beaches, mangrove forests, and the crystal-clear waters of the Persian Gulf create the perfect balance between seclusion and the vibrant energy of the metropolis. The project offers exclusive apartments and duplexes with sea views, blending an eco-friendly environment with premium services. Key Features — Luxury-class residences: a fully furnished collection of units equipped with top-tier appliances and panoramic windows. Spacious balconies open up to views of the lagoon and coastline. — Facilities for both active and leisurely lifestyles: private white-sand beaches, an open-air lagoon-style pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, children's play areas, and landscaped parks. For those who seek exclusivity — a yacht club and a helipad. — Property management by Stay by Latinem: a full-service offering for owners, including rental, housekeeping, maintenance, and dynamic pricing. Guests enjoy luxurious amenities, VIP check-in, and personalized service. Location Advantages The island is connected to the mainland by a 1.7 km bridge, ensuring easy access to key destinations. It’s a 10-minute drive to Marjan Island, 30 minutes to Sharjah, and 50 minutes to Downtown Dubai. A retail boulevard with restaurants and cafés is just 5 minutes away, and premium golf courses can be reached in 15 minutes. Travel time to Sharjah International Airport is 40 minutes.

Location

Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea50 m
Airport53 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

Sobha Realty

Крупная компания, с 1976 года занимающаяся строительством недвижимости премиум-класса в ОАЭ и других странах. Проекты девелопера создаются как символ комфортной и роскошной жизни, все объекты сдаются в срок.
More details

