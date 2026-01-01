Catalog
Soto Grande by Ellington

12, Royal Street, Al Hamra Village, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Ellington Group
Total area
from 75 m² to 164 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 489 538 $from 6 229 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2029
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3.6 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Freight elevatorYes

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
75
489 538
6 447
2 bedrooms
103 – 118
679 054 – 801 314
6 229 – 6 576
3 bedrooms
164
1 112 274
6 580
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Two luxurious glass towers on the shores of the Persian Gulf in Ras al Khaimah. The modern design and timeless sophistication of the Soto Grande residential complex rediscover the concept of living by the sea, making it clear and expressive. Key features - The apartments are finished in light colors with natural materials. - For the convenience of residents, there are charging stations for electric vehicles and parking for bicycles, as well as separate parking spaces for people with limited mobility. - Premium class infrastructure includes: fitness room, yoga and Pilates space, children's and sports grounds, padel court, table tennis, badminton, gazebos and relaxation areas near the pool, barbecue terrace, walking paths, etc. Location advantages The project has access to Minsk Road, which connects to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salem Road. It will take 3 minutes to get to the Royal Yacht Club, 6 minutes to RAK Central, 7 minutes to Al Hamra Mall, and 10 minutes to the Wynn Resort Casino. RAK International Airport is a 34-minute drive away.

Location

12, Royal Street, Al Hamra Village, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Hamra Village

Ras Al Khaimah
Al Hamra Village is a quiet neighborhood on the Persian Gulf coast. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. The community will be comfortable for families with children, expats, investors and those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea500 m
School2 km
Shop700 m
Medical center3 km
Airport35 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Ellington Group

The developer has been offering residential real estate of high quality in the UAE's most sought-after locations since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award in the category “Best Luxury Real Estate Developer in Dubai”.
