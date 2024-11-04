Solera by RAK Properties

Description

Aesthetic residential complex on the coast of Ras Al Khaimah. The architectural concept of the Solera complex combines the play of light, soft shapes, and the rhythm of the metropolis. Carefully thought-out design emphasizes your lifestyle, filling the space with lightness and balance. Key features - Apartments with warm, light color palette, built-in appliances, panoramic windows, and balconies overlooking the gulf and cityscape. - Residents have access to gym, yoga and meditation space, children's playground, infinity pool, barbecue terrace, coworking space, and more. Location advantages The project is located in the new Downtown Mina urban cluster on Raha Island. Beaches, marina, restaurants, cafes, parks, walking paths, and bike paths are all within walking distance. The complex offers direct access to Mina Harbour and Mina Boulevard, the main public and cultural center of the area. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.