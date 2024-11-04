Catalog
Solera by RAK Properties

6-92, Al Jeer Street, Bermuda Villas, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
RAK Properties
Total area
from 57 m² to 301 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 334 105 $from 4 193 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
25%
Upon Handover
65%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings2
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
57 – 91
334 105 – 448 741
4 922 – 5 787
2 bedrooms
113 – 151
614 568 – 638 802
4 226 – 5 438
3 bedrooms
199
836 215
4 193
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Aesthetic residential complex on the coast of Ras Al Khaimah. The architectural concept of the Solera complex combines the play of light, soft shapes, and the rhythm of the metropolis. Carefully thought-out design emphasizes your lifestyle, filling the space with lightness and balance. Key features - Apartments with warm, light color palette, built-in appliances, panoramic windows, and balconies overlooking the gulf and cityscape. - Residents have access to gym, yoga and meditation space, children's playground, infinity pool, barbecue terrace, coworking space, and more. Location advantages The project is located in the new Downtown Mina urban cluster on Raha Island. Beaches, marina, restaurants, cafes, parks, walking paths, and bike paths are all within walking distance. The complex offers direct access to Mina Harbour and Mina Boulevard, the main public and cultural center of the area. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
Area Mina Al Arab

Ras Al Khaimah
Mina Al Arab is a large resort area consisting of two man-made islands and part of the mainland. The community will suit investors, expats, young couples with children.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
School1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport30 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

RAK Properties

RAK Properties

The company was established in 2005. With landmark projects such as Quattro Del Mar, Cape Hayat and Porto Playa, it has established itself as one of the leading real estate developers in the Emirates.
More details

