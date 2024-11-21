Solaya by Meraas

Description

Exclusive collection of residences on the coast of Persian Gulf in Jumeirah. The Solaya residential complex was developed by Meraas in collaboration with Brookfield Properties, and designed by Foster + Partners and 1508 London. Together, they have created a place where solitude and marine harmony are combined with the pulse of the metropolis. Key features - The apartments are presented with high-quality finishes of natural materials in soft natural shades, high ceilings, open layouts, smooth transitions between indoor and outdoor spaces. - Residents can use the services of a 24-hour concierge, cleaning , delivery, personal trainer, event management and booking specialist. - Premium class infrastructure includes a fitness room, yoga space, children's playground, separate pools for adults and children, spa center, hairdresser, meeting rooms, cinema, library, garden, etc. Location advantages The project is located within minutes of Dubai's key attractions and business centers. It takes 15 minutes to drive to Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa. Prestigious hotels and beach clubs are located within walking distance — J1 Beach, Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah and Bvlgari Resort Dubai. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.