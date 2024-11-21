Description

The embodiment of dynamic urban living in the heart of Dubai. Sobha SkyVue is an exclusive residential complex that seamlessly combines style and technological innovation. The project features the SkyVue Solair and SkyVue Spectra towers, offering luxurious residences filled with light and elegance. Key Features — A unique zigzag façade with panoramic glass walls, providing 360-degree views of Downtown Dubai and the Ras Al Khor nature reserve. — World-class amenities: infinity pool, spa, yoga space, lounge area, children's play zones, and an open-air cinema. — A well-developed community with an international school, office spaces, a shopping center, and green parks for leisure and relaxation. Location Advantages Situated in the prestigious Sobha Hartland II, the project offers seamless access to Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) and Al Khail Road (E44), ensuring easy connectivity across the city. 15 minutes to Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall, 25 minutes to Palm Jumeirah, 30 minutes to Dubai Marina. Dubai International Airport is just 25 minutes away.