Sobha Skyvue

Sobha Hartland 2, Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 58 m² to 288 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 500 379 $from 7 327 $/m²

Payment Plan

On Booking
60%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings4
Number of floors79, 77, 59, 41
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
58 – 89
500 379 – 711 351
7 621 – 8 596
2 bedrooms
77 – 159
698 328 – 1 297 637
7 694 – 8 954
3 bedrooms
136 – 156
1 003 410 – 1 273 698
7 327 – 8 145
4 bedrooms
288
2 388 587 – 2 452 114
8 267 – 8 485
Brochure Floor Plans

Description

The embodiment of dynamic urban living in the heart of Dubai. Sobha SkyVue is an exclusive residential complex that seamlessly combines style and technological innovation. The project features the SkyVue Solair and SkyVue Spectra towers, offering luxurious residences filled with light and elegance. Key Features — A unique zigzag façade with panoramic glass walls, providing 360-degree views of Downtown Dubai and the Ras Al Khor nature reserve. — World-class amenities: infinity pool, spa, yoga space, lounge area, children's play zones, and an open-air cinema. — A well-developed community with an international school, office spaces, a shopping center, and green parks for leisure and relaxation. Location Advantages Situated in the prestigious Sobha Hartland II, the project offers seamless access to Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) and Al Khail Road (E44), ensuring easy connectivity across the city. 15 minutes to Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall, 25 minutes to Palm Jumeirah, 30 minutes to Dubai Marina. Dubai International Airport is just 25 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Sobha Hartland 2, Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
School2 km
Shop2 km
Medical center4 km
Airport17 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty

Major company that has been building premium properties in the UAE and other countries since 1976. The projects by the developer are being created as a symbol of comfort and luxury living, all objects are delivered on-time.
More details

News

