Sobha One

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Alkhor, Ras Al Khor Industrial 1, 12nd Street, 112O
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 68 m² to 110 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 498 992 $from 6 741 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors59
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
68 – 110
498 992 – 742 883
6 741 – 7 327

Description

The residential complex of 5 towers is a part of Sobha Hartland in Ras Al Khor. It combines the beauty of parks and landscaped gardens with first-class urban amenities. The complex includes 2700 apartments and duplexes with 1-4 bedrooms. Lots are equipped with a maid's room, some layouts are complemented by work rooms for maximum comfort and convenience. Views of the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Burj Khalifa, and Downtown Dubai can be seen from the windows. The centerpiece of the project is an 18-hole Pitch & Putt golf course. Residents of the complex have access to running tracks, a gym, a park, a fitness center, pools, playgrounds, barbecue areas, and ponds. Blue Bird Nursery – Nad Al Hammar and The City School International are located 10-15 minutes away by car. Avenue Mall, Nad Al Sheba Mall, Marhaba Mall, Dubai Mall are all within a 10-15 minute drive. Transport accessibility The project is located near Ras Al Khor Road and Nadd Al Hammar Road, allowing quick access to any part of the city. The road to the famous Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, and DIFC takes 15-20 minutes. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is a 30-minute drive away. Functional layouts All layouts include a laundry room or a storage room. Apartments with 3-4 bedrooms are equipped with an additional maid's room, some of them are complemented by a study. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".

Location

View on map
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Alkhor, Ras Al Khor Industrial 1, 12nd Street, 112O

Transport accessibility

Public transport750 m
School4 km
Shop4 km
Medical center5 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Park
Additionally
  • Medical center
  • Terrace

Developer

Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty

Major company that has been building premium properties in the UAE and other countries since 1976. The projects by the developer are being created as a symbol of comfort and luxury living, all objects are delivered on-time.
More details

