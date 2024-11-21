Description

The residential complex of 5 towers is a part of Sobha Hartland in Ras Al Khor. It combines the beauty of parks and landscaped gardens with first-class urban amenities. The complex includes 2700 apartments and duplexes with 1-4 bedrooms. Lots are equipped with a maid's room, some layouts are complemented by work rooms for maximum comfort and convenience. Views of the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Burj Khalifa, and Downtown Dubai can be seen from the windows. The centerpiece of the project is an 18-hole Pitch & Putt golf course. Residents of the complex have access to running tracks, a gym, a park, a fitness center, pools, playgrounds, barbecue areas, and ponds. Blue Bird Nursery – Nad Al Hammar and The City School International are located 10-15 minutes away by car. Avenue Mall, Nad Al Sheba Mall, Marhaba Mall, Dubai Mall are all within a 10-15 minute drive. Transport accessibility The project is located near Ras Al Khor Road and Nadd Al Hammar Road, allowing quick access to any part of the city. The road to the famous Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, and DIFC takes 15-20 minutes. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is a 30-minute drive away. Functional layouts All layouts include a laundry room or a storage room. Apartments with 3-4 bedrooms are equipped with an additional maid's room, some of them are complemented by a study. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".