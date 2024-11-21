Catalog
Sobha Aquamont

Umm al-Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 51 m² to 206 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 302 826 $from 5 862 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height2.7 m
Number of buildings3
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
51 – 57
302 826 – 337 704
5 862
2 bedrooms
66 – 121
392 219 – 712 865
5 862
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Aesthetic beachfront residential towers in Umm Al Quwain. Sobha Aquamont residential complex offers a beachfront resort lifestyle surrounded by white sand beaches and green parks. Natural beauty and a high level of comfort are harmoniously intertwined here. Key features - The interiors are designed with an emphasis on exquisite finishes: the walls are covered with matte emulsion paint and complemented by decorative skirting boards, and the floors are lined with high-quality porcelain tiles. - The apartments are equipped with all necessary appliances from leading brands. The facade with double glazing provides heat and sound insulation. - Built-in technology “smart home” will allow you to control lighting and temperature in the house with just one touch. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, table tennis, yoga space, swimming pools for adults and children, Jacuzzi, Zen garden, lounge area, barbecue terrace, open-air movie theater, etc. - The building is equipped with District Cooling, which reduces energy costs and carbon footprint. Location advantages The emirate's well-developed transportation network allows easy access from the project to key locations in the region. The Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road will take 10 minutes to reach, Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah - 40 minutes, Expo City Dubai - 50 minutes, Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah - 60 minutes. Sharjah International Airport is 45 minutes away and Dubai International Airport is 50 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Umm al-Quwain, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
School2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center2 km
Airport49 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty

Major company that has been building premium properties in the UAE and other countries since 1976. The projects by the developer are being created as a symbol of comfort and luxury living, all objects are delivered on-time.
More details

