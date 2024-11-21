Description

Aesthetic beachfront residential towers in Umm Al Quwain. Sobha Aquamont residential complex offers a beachfront resort lifestyle surrounded by white sand beaches and green parks. Natural beauty and a high level of comfort are harmoniously intertwined here. Key features - The interiors are designed with an emphasis on exquisite finishes: the walls are covered with matte emulsion paint and complemented by decorative skirting boards, and the floors are lined with high-quality porcelain tiles. - The apartments are equipped with all necessary appliances from leading brands. The facade with double glazing provides heat and sound insulation. - Built-in technology “smart home” will allow you to control lighting and temperature in the house with just one touch. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, table tennis, yoga space, swimming pools for adults and children, Jacuzzi, Zen garden, lounge area, barbecue terrace, open-air movie theater, etc. - The building is equipped with District Cooling, which reduces energy costs and carbon footprint. Location advantages The emirate's well-developed transportation network allows easy access from the project to key locations in the region. The Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road will take 10 minutes to reach, Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah - 40 minutes, Expo City Dubai - 50 minutes, Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah - 60 minutes. Sharjah International Airport is 45 minutes away and Dubai International Airport is 50 minutes away.