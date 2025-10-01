Skyblade by Binghatti

Description

Ambitious project with a unique location in the heart of Dubai. Skyblade offers a collection of residences for those who value exceptional quality of life. A neo-futurism tower with crystal glass facades and views of Burj Khalifa creates a new silhouette of the metropolis. Key Features — The interior combines warm travertine, wood surfaces, and noble red marble. Brass metal elements and mirrored inserts add bright accents to the overall palette. Floor-to-ceiling windows and spacious layouts give a feeling of boundless space. — Luxurious infrastructure includes a gym, infinity pool, jogging track, landscaped garden, lobby, spa and wellness center, children’s playground, and boutiques. — The management company provides a full range of services: property management, resale assistance, parking rental, apartment leasing, annual maintenance, and furniture packages. Location Advantages The clubhouse is designed in the famous Downtown Dubai area. Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall can be reached in 3 minutes. The road to Dubai International Financial Centre, Museum of the Future, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai Harbour, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, and Palm Jumeirah will take 10-16 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 16 minutes away.