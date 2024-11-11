Sky Gate by Tiger
Payment Plan *
- On Booking20%
About project
Sale
Description
SkyGate Tower is a 43-storey residential tower in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), one of Dubai’s greener, quieter districts. It combines a calm neighborhood setting with modern urban living, offering a well-rounded environment for daily life, work, and leisure. Key Features – Bright apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies, fitted kitchens, a smart-home system, and central air. – Dedicated wellness floor with an infrared sauna, hammam, jacuzzi, ice plunge, and treatment rooms. – Recreation deck with a panoramic infinity pool, landscaped gardens, children’s play areas, BBQ zones, and sports courts. Location Advantages Convenient JVT address with quick city access: exits to E311 and Al Khail (E44) are 2–5 minutes away. About 15 min to Dubai Marina, JBR, and Mall of the Emirates; ~20 min to Dubai Hills Mall and Downtown; DXB ~25 min.
Transport accessibility
Amenities
- Paddle tennis
- Playground
- Game area
- Indoor swimming pool
- Massage center
- Sauna
- Separate swimming pool
- Spa-center
- Swimming pool
- Outdoor swimming pool
- Basketball Court
- Gym
- Jogging Track
- Sports ground
- Tennis court
- Volleyball court
- Yoga Space
- Barbeque area
- Coworking
- Conference room
- Recreation area
- Shop
- Open balcony
- Terrace