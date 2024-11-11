Catalog
Sky Gate by Tiger

1, Joory Street, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Tiger Real Estate
Total area
from 33 m² to 249 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 210 155 $from 4 676 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2028
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors43
Water supplyYes
Building height160 m
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
33 – 45
210 155 – 294 372
6 324 – 6 511
1 bedroom
74 – 76
348 608 – 402 924
4 676 – 5 235
2 bedrooms
112 – 113
542 668 – 599 511
4 808 – 5 298
Description

SkyGate Tower is a 43-storey residential tower in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), one of Dubai’s greener, quieter districts. It combines a calm neighborhood setting with modern urban living, offering a well-rounded environment for daily life, work, and leisure. Key Features – Bright apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies, fitted kitchens, a smart-home system, and central air. – Dedicated wellness floor with an infrared sauna, hammam, jacuzzi, ice plunge, and treatment rooms. – Recreation deck with a panoramic infinity pool, landscaped gardens, children’s play areas, BBQ zones, and sports courts. Location Advantages Convenient JVT address with quick city access: exits to E311 and Al Khail (E44) are 2–5 minutes away. About 15 min to Dubai Marina, JBR, and Mall of the Emirates; ~20 min to Dubai Hills Mall and Downtown; DXB ~25 min.

Location

1, Joory Street, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School500 m
Shop620 m
Medical center4 km
Airport25 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Separate swimming pool
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
  • Volleyball court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Open balcony
  • Terrace

Developer

Tiger Real Estate

Tiger Real Estate

A reliable real estate company in the UAE, established in 1976. The real estate developer offers unique opportunities for a modern and luxurious lifestyle. Throughout its development, the Tiger team has expanded its business areas to include not only real estate construction and development, but also facilities management, hospitality, manufacturing, education and healthcare. The geography of operations spans the GCC, Middle East and Turkey.
