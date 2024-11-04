SKAI by RAK Properties

Description

Oasis of luxury and comfort on Raha Island. The concise architecture of SKAI blends seamlessly with the surrounding landscape and enhances its beauty. Contemporary design and thoughtful open floor plans create spaces where you can truly relax and be inspired to achieve new heights. Key features - Finished apartments in light neutral tones. Panoramic windows and balconies flood the home with natural light and offer magnificent sea views. - Residents have access to: fully equipped gym, playground, yoga space, padel tennis court, zen garden, SKAI pool, lounge area, barbecue terrace, club room, etc. Location advantages The project is located close to Al Manamah Boulevard road and Mina Al Arab Bridge, which connects the island to the mainland of the emirate. Mina Al Arab public beach can be reached in 2 minutes, Retail Plaza shopping center and Mina Harbour seaport in 5 minutes. Ras Al Khaimah Airport is 30 minutes away.