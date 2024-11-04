SKAI by RAK Properties

Catalog
4, Al Manamah Boulevard, Bermuda Villas, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Developer
RAK Properties
Total area
from 76 m² to 216 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 438 393 $from 4 318 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
20%
Post Handover
40%
Post Handover Installment Period
24 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2028
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height2.8 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
76 – 136
438 393 – 590 878
4 318 – 5 743
2 bedrooms
111 – 161
656 501 – 918 992
5 682 – 5 870
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Oasis of luxury and comfort on Raha Island. The concise architecture of SKAI blends seamlessly with the surrounding landscape and enhances its beauty. Contemporary design and thoughtful open floor plans create spaces where you can truly relax and be inspired to achieve new heights. Key features - Finished apartments in light neutral tones. Panoramic windows and balconies flood the home with natural light and offer magnificent sea views. - Residents have access to: fully equipped gym, playground, yoga space, padel tennis court, zen garden, SKAI pool, lounge area, barbecue terrace, club room, etc. Location advantages The project is located close to Al Manamah Boulevard road and Mina Al Arab Bridge, which connects the island to the mainland of the emirate. Mina Al Arab public beach can be reached in 2 minutes, Retail Plaza shopping center and Mina Harbour seaport in 5 minutes. Ras Al Khaimah Airport is 30 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Area Mina Al Arab

Ras Al Khaimah
Mina Al Arab is a large resort area consisting of two man-made islands and part of the mainland. The community will suit investors, expats, young couples with children.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Shop450 m
Medical center2 km
Airport30 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

The company was established in 2005. With landmark projects such as Quattro Del Mar, Cape Hayat and Porto Playa, it has established itself as one of the leading real estate developers in the Emirates.
More details

