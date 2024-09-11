Catalog
Sierra by Iman

New Residence, Al Hebiah 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

  

Building
Developer
Iman Developers
Total area
from 38 m² to 109 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 167 642 $from 4 334 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2029
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors43
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
38
167 642 – 170 642
4 334 – 4 390
1 bedroom
70 – 73
341 547 – 346 126
4 723 – 4 827
2 bedrooms
98 – 109
437 512 – 505 423
4 457 – 4 628
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Luxury residential tower in Motor City. The Sierra residential complex rethinks urban life, offering a territory focused on health and well-being. The architecture of the building combines modern style and natural aesthetics, creating an atmosphere of Balinese harmony. Exquisite interiors turn every day into a source of tranquility and beauty. Key features - The apartments are finished in soft pastel colors using natural materials: travertine, stone and wood. Panoramic windows and spacious balconies fill the house with light and offer magnificent views of the surrounding landscape. - For the convenience of residents, there are charging stations for electric vehicles, separate parking for bicycles and for people with disabilities. - Premium class infrastructure is available to residents: a fully equipped fitness room, sports and children's playgrounds, yoga space, basketball and padel tennis courts, a running track, a lounge area near the pool, sauna, Jacuzzi, barbecue terrace, lobby for guests with double the ceiling height, meeting room, coworking and others. Location Advantages The project is located near the Hessa Street road. Bluewaters Island is a 17–minute drive away, while Palm Jumeirah and Mall of the Emirates are a 20-minute drive away. It will take 22 minutes to get to the Expo 2020 exhibition Complex and the Dubai Mall. Dubai International Airport is 27 minutes away, and Al Maktoum International Airport is 28 minutes away.

Location

View on map


Area Motor City

Dubai
Motor City is an actively developing district of Dubai, based on motorsports theme. It has all the necessary elements of residential infrastructure and a developed transportation network. The community will be comfortable for families with children, young people, expats, investors and those who prefer an active lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center900 m
Airport33 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Library
  • Paddle tennis
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

