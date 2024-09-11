Sierra by Iman

Description

Luxury residential tower in Motor City. The Sierra residential complex rethinks urban life, offering a territory focused on health and well-being. The architecture of the building combines modern style and natural aesthetics, creating an atmosphere of Balinese harmony. Exquisite interiors turn every day into a source of tranquility and beauty. Key features - The apartments are finished in soft pastel colors using natural materials: travertine, stone and wood. Panoramic windows and spacious balconies fill the house with light and offer magnificent views of the surrounding landscape. - For the convenience of residents, there are charging stations for electric vehicles, separate parking for bicycles and for people with disabilities. - Premium class infrastructure is available to residents: a fully equipped fitness room, sports and children's playgrounds, yoga space, basketball and padel tennis courts, a running track, a lounge area near the pool, sauna, Jacuzzi, barbecue terrace, lobby for guests with double the ceiling height, meeting room, coworking and others. Location Advantages The project is located near the Hessa Street road. Bluewaters Island is a 17–minute drive away, while Palm Jumeirah and Mall of the Emirates are a 20-minute drive away. It will take 22 minutes to get to the Expo 2020 exhibition Complex and the Dubai Mall. Dubai International Airport is 27 minutes away, and Al Maktoum International Airport is 28 minutes away.