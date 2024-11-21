Catalog
SeaHaven

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, 1/44
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 109 m² to 2266 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 6
Starting price
from 1 251 350 $from 11 138 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings3
Number of floors65, 49, 55
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
109 – 115
1 251 350 – 1 436 766
11 445 – 12 435
2 bedrooms
159
1 775 782 – 1 869 244
11 138 – 11 724
3 bedrooms
331
5 530 667 – 5 822 277
16 707 – 17 587
4 bedrooms
375 – 676
6 056 049 – 11 505 080
16 120 – 17 000
5 bedrooms
726 – 751
13 938 304 – 14 399 928
19 169 – 19 198
6 bedrooms
1505 – 2266
28 680 948 – 43 183 262
19 051

Description

Modern complex of three buildings inspired by the wind and sea in Dubai Harbour. Enjoy stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, Dubai Eye, Palm Jumeirah, the harbor, and the Dubai Marina skyline. New development includes apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. The apartments feature modern finishes, including floor-to-ceiling double glazed walls and a smart home system. For the convenience of residents and their guests, the complex features a children's playground, several game rooms, a skate park, a club lounge, a BBQ area, an outdoor cinema, a multi-purpose hall, a running track, a yoga and meditation area, a health club with sauna and steam room, pools, F&B outlets, and shops. The center of Dubai, which includes Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Business Bay, is a 20-minute drive away. Transport accessibility The complex is located near the exit to King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, with Dubai's main highway, Sheikh Zayed Road, just a little further away. This provides an excellent opportunity to reach the city's main destinations within 40 minutes. Iconic architecture of Dubai The residential complex features futuristic architecture inspired by luxury yachts. The design is exclusive with curved facades that resemble sails. High-quality finish The apartments boast oak flooring, ceramic tiles, and marble countertops. All units come with European-made home appliances, while the kitchens are equipped with Miele hardware. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".

Location

View on map
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, 1/44

Area Dubai Marina

Dubai
One of Dubai's most prestigious neighborhoods on the coast. Famous for its skyscrapers and stunning views of the picturesque water canals. It has access to the beach and a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. The lifestyle here is ideal for families with children, expats, investors, entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport270 m
Sea350 m
School4 km
Shop550 m
Medical center2 km
Metro station1 km
Airport32 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
  • Waterside

Developer

Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty

Major company that has been building premium properties in the UAE and other countries since 1976. The projects by the developer are being created as a symbol of comfort and luxury living, all objects are delivered on-time.
More details

