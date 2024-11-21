Description

Modern complex of three buildings inspired by the wind and sea in Dubai Harbour. Enjoy stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, Dubai Eye, Palm Jumeirah, the harbor, and the Dubai Marina skyline. New development includes apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. The apartments feature modern finishes, including floor-to-ceiling double glazed walls and a smart home system. For the convenience of residents and their guests, the complex features a children's playground, several game rooms, a skate park, a club lounge, a BBQ area, an outdoor cinema, a multi-purpose hall, a running track, a yoga and meditation area, a health club with sauna and steam room, pools, F&B outlets, and shops. The center of Dubai, which includes Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Business Bay, is a 20-minute drive away. Transport accessibility The complex is located near the exit to King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, with Dubai's main highway, Sheikh Zayed Road, just a little further away. This provides an excellent opportunity to reach the city's main destinations within 40 minutes. Iconic architecture of Dubai The residential complex features futuristic architecture inspired by luxury yachts. The design is exclusive with curved facades that resemble sails. High-quality finish The apartments boast oak flooring, ceramic tiles, and marble countertops. All units come with European-made home appliances, while the kitchens are equipped with Miele hardware. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".