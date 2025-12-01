Catalog
Safa Two

Aykon City Towers, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Exteriors
  1. Exteriors
Exteriors
Developer
Damac Properties
Total area
from 76 m² to 1359 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 5
Starting price
from 623 553 $from 7 867 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
15%
Before Completion
60%
Upon Handover
25%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    15%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2025
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors83
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
93 – 115
888 495 – 1 142 546
9 472 – 9 875
2 bedrooms
124 – 242
1 217 154 – 2 717 494
9 776 – 11 229
3 bedrooms
155 – 212
1 222 600 – 2 537 780
7 867 – 11 959
5 bedrooms
800 – 1359
13 764 462 – 23 387 332
17 203 – 17 205

Secondary Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
76
623 553
8 117

Description

The futuristic skyscraper features apartments under the Swiss de GRISOGONO brand in Al Safa. Discover unparalleled views of the Dubai Water Canal and bustling streets of Business Bay. The residential complex includes studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with designer finishes and furnishings. A wall-mounted bed will allow you to create your own home office, while a mirrored partition visually enlarges the space in the living room. Safa Two is your space for experimentation. Residents of the complex can enjoy world-class amenities, including a rooftop relaxation area with breathtaking views of Dubai, beach-style pools, green spaces, and a misty forest with tropical plants. The central element of the project will be the infinity pool. Surrounded by nature Safa Two is located next to the picturesque Safa Park. The park features four lakes, one of which offers boat rides, playgrounds, a Ferris wheel, amusement rides, and trampolines. There is also a video game zone that will appeal to both children and adults. Proximity to the beach Jumeirah Beach is located 14 minutes away - a true paradise styled as a picturesque oasis. The beach is notable for its well-manicured lawns, exotic plants, and gardens. Iconic architecture of Dubai The tower is shaped like a cut diamond, which was designed by the famous Swiss brand de GRISOGONO. The center of the facade will feature a space with a ruby that will create an extraordinary light projection. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment real estate in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer strives to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

Location

View on map
Aykon City Towers, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport900 m
Sea4 km
School3 km
Shop300 m
Medical center3 km
Metro station1 km

Amenities

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • High school
  • Shop
  • Medical center

Developer

Damac Properties

Damac Properties

The developer offers luxury property in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. The company was founded in 2002 and has won the love of many clients due to the quality and uniqueness of its projects and services.
More details

Catalog