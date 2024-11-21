Catalog
Safa Gate by Damac

De Grisogono Tower Safa Two, Al Wasl, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Damac Properties
Total area
from 36 m² to 291 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 382 845 $from 6 441 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2029
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3.1 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
36 – 37
382 845 – 406 535
10 513 – 10 725
1 bedroom
70 – 91
581 348 – 811 164
8 277 – 8 820
2 bedrooms
107 – 164
815 793 – 1 060 857
6 441 – 7 623
3 bedrooms
291
4 354 798
14 919
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Premium residential tower in Al Safa. The building's contemporary design shapes Dubai's new skyline and its glass façade reflects the energy of the big city. Stylish interiors, functional layouts and carefully designed spaces will immerse you in an atmosphere of luxury and tranquility. Key features - All apartments are finished with quality materials in light pastel colors, soft textures, balconies and panoramic windows offering breathtaking views of the metropolis. - Residents have access to: fitness room, sports ground, yoga space, jogging track, co-working space, outdoor movie theater, swimming pool, poolside cabanas and lounge beds, spa center, cigar room, rooftop lounge with panoramic views, zen-garden, etc. Location advantages The project is located minutes from one of the main highways of the emirate, Sheikh Zayed Road. The drive to Burj Khalifa will take 7 minutes, to Dubai International Financial Center 9 minutes, to Meydan Racecourse 10 minutes. Dubai Harbour Seaport is 14 minutes away and the Palm Jumeirah area is 16 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 14 minutes away.

Location

View on map
De Grisogono Tower Safa Two, Al Wasl, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Shop1 km
Airport17 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

Developer

Damac Properties

Damac Properties

The developer offers luxury property in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. The company was founded in 2002 and has won the love of many clients due to the quality and uniqueness of its projects and services.
More details

