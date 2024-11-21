Safa Gate by Damac

Description

Premium residential tower in Al Safa. The building's contemporary design shapes Dubai's new skyline and its glass façade reflects the energy of the big city. Stylish interiors, functional layouts and carefully designed spaces will immerse you in an atmosphere of luxury and tranquility. Key features - All apartments are finished with quality materials in light pastel colors, soft textures, balconies and panoramic windows offering breathtaking views of the metropolis. - Residents have access to: fitness room, sports ground, yoga space, jogging track, co-working space, outdoor movie theater, swimming pool, poolside cabanas and lounge beds, spa center, cigar room, rooftop lounge with panoramic views, zen-garden, etc. Location advantages The project is located minutes from one of the main highways of the emirate, Sheikh Zayed Road. The drive to Burj Khalifa will take 7 minutes, to Dubai International Financial Center 9 minutes, to Meydan Racecourse 10 minutes. Dubai Harbour Seaport is 14 minutes away and the Palm Jumeirah area is 16 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 14 minutes away.