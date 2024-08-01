Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogRiviera Reve by Azizi

Riviera Reve by Azizi

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Sobha Hartland, 1
Interiors
  1. Interiors
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Interiors
Interiors
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 42 m² to 809 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 5
Starting price
from 361 225 $from 5 905 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2024
Sales launchQ3 2022
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings3
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesExisting

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
42
361 225
8 483
1 bedroom
73 – 114
571 491 – 1 025 595
7 755 – 8 959
2 bedrooms
112 – 121
664 542 – 1 176 555
5 905 – 9 682
3 bedrooms
150
1 346 630
8 962

Description

Modern project in the Meydan community in one of the most prestigious areas of MBR City. Discover the luxury lifestyle and enjoy the skyline views from the three tallest buildings in the world: Burj Khalifa, Meydan Tower and Dubai Creek Tower. Riviera Reve includes 156 studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. The layouts include an open kitchen, bathrooms, a living room, several bedrooms, a dining room. The apartments are rented with ergonomic spaces, spacious balconies and panoramic windows. The Smart Home system allows you to remotely control lighting and air conditioning. Internal infrastructure: an infinity pool, a roof terrace with barbecue areas, a gym, playgrounds, restaurants, shops, a mosque, a SPA center, a sauna and a steam bath, a cinema hall, landscaped areas. An artificial lagoon with sandy beaches and infrastructure near the water deserves special attention. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near Al Khail Road, which allows you to quickly get to any point of the city. It takes 10 minutes to get to the center of Dubai, a little further away is Dubai International Airport. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique nature reserve with pink flamingos, is 15 minutes from the complex. The location among the green spaces allows you to enjoy privacy and at the same time enjoy the amenities of a large metropolis. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architecture of the residential complex is inspired by the lagoon and its movement: modern urban style, glass panels and winding elements make the project truly unique. Marble floors and wooden panels are used in the decoration of the lobby buildings. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

Location

View on map
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Sobha Hartland, 1

Transport accessibility

Public transport2 km
School1 km
Shop950 m

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace

Developer

Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments

The company has been successfully developing real estate properties in top Dubai locations since 2007. The developer has earned worldwide recognition thanks to numerous awards — such as Developer of the Year and Best Luxury Residential Complex.
More details

News

  1. Resort property in Dubai: Top 3 investment strategies
    Resort property in Dubai: Top 3 investment strategies02.10.2024
Item 1 of 1
Catalog