Riviera Azure by Azizi

Description

Modern community with apartments in the fast-growing MBR City. Become a part of community where recreation areas create an atmosphere of relaxation. The residential complex has 118 studios, apartments with 1-2 bedrooms and penthouses. All lots are distinguished by ergonomic spaces, high-quality finishes and panoramic windows. Residents will be able to enjoy the picturesque urban landscape and the man-made lagoon. The residents of the complex have access to international amenities: a private cinema, a barbecue area, a swimming pool with recreation areas, playgrounds, a gym and coworking. It takes 2 minutes to get to Meydan One Mall, 10 minutes to Downtown Dubai and Business Bay. Palm Jumeirah and The Walk, JBR are 25-30 minutes away. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to the highways Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Khail Road and Hessa Street. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away by car and Al Maktoum Airport is a little further away. High-quality finish The apartment is decorated in a modern style in a neutral color scheme. All lots have designer furniture and decorative elements. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».