Riviera Azure by Azizi

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Sobha Hartland, 1st Street, 1/1
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 31 m² to 652 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 5
Starting price
from 309 598 $from 9 791 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2024
Sales launchQ4 2022
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesExisting

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
31
309 598
9 791

Description

Modern community with apartments in the fast-growing MBR City. Become a part of community where recreation areas create an atmosphere of relaxation. The residential complex has 118 studios, apartments with 1-2 bedrooms and penthouses. All lots are distinguished by ergonomic spaces, high-quality finishes and panoramic windows. Residents will be able to enjoy the picturesque urban landscape and the man-made lagoon. The residents of the complex have access to international amenities: a private cinema, a barbecue area, a swimming pool with recreation areas, playgrounds, a gym and coworking. It takes 2 minutes to get to Meydan One Mall, 10 minutes to Downtown Dubai and Business Bay. Palm Jumeirah and The Walk, JBR are 25-30 minutes away. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to the highways Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Khail Road and Hessa Street. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away by car and Al Maktoum Airport is a little further away. High-quality finish The apartment is decorated in a modern style in a neutral color scheme. All lots have designer furniture and decorative elements. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

Location

View on map
Transport accessibility

Public transport2 km
School1 km
Shop1 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area

Developer

Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments

The company has been successfully developing real estate properties in top Dubai locations since 2007. The developer has earned worldwide recognition thanks to numerous awards — such as Developer of the Year and Best Luxury Residential Complex.
More details

