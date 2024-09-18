Richmond District by Mira

Description

Contemporary architecture inspired by Arab culture. Richmond District is a residential complex in the Al Furjan area, created with the involvement of renowned designer John Richmond. The project is an ideal choice for those seeking a balance between urban dynamics and a resort-style atmosphere in close proximity to the metro. Key Features — All apartments are fully furnished in John Richmond’s signature style. The interiors feature ivory, warm milk, and hazelnut tones, with accents in terracotta and amber shades. The walls are finished with textured paint, the floors are made of light wood, and gold fittings and accessories complete the decor. — The shared podium includes three swimming pools, waterfalls, an outdoor sports площадка, a gym, a yoga studio, a padel tennis court, table tennis tables, cafés, restaurants, and retail outlets. — Residents benefit from five-star hotel-level services: concierge, valet parking, cleaning, and room service. — The building facades are equipped with adjustable mashrabiya screens made of white metal with intricate geometric patterns. The panels can be opened and closed, providing privacy without compromising natural light and reducing heat during the summer. Location Advantages The residence is located in the well-developed Al Furjan community with direct access to the Discovery Gardens metro station. Bluewaters Island, Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, Dubai Marina, Topgolf Dubai, Montgomery Golf Driving Range, Eco Park, Dubai Miracle Garden, and Dubai International Cricket Stadium are reachable within 5–15 minutes. Gems Metropole School, Palm Jebel Ali, Dubai Hills Mall, Alserkal Avenue, Al Khail Gate Centre, Zabeel Palace, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Business Bay, Burj Khalifa, Coca-Cola Arena, and Dubai Opera can be reached in 20–30 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is located 20 minutes away.