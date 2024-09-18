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HomeReal Estate CatalogRichmond District by Mira

Richmond District by Mira

195/5, 7 Street, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
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Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Mira Developments
Total area
from 36 m² to 110 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 242 299 $from 5 123 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
25%
Upon Handover
5%
Post Handover
50%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
36
242 299
6 584
1 bedroom
66
408 369
6 113
2 bedrooms
110
563 549
5 123

Description

Contemporary architecture inspired by Arab culture. Richmond District is a residential complex in the Al Furjan area, created with the involvement of renowned designer John Richmond. The project is an ideal choice for those seeking a balance between urban dynamics and a resort-style atmosphere in close proximity to the metro. Key Features — All apartments are fully furnished in John Richmond’s signature style. The interiors feature ivory, warm milk, and hazelnut tones, with accents in terracotta and amber shades. The walls are finished with textured paint, the floors are made of light wood, and gold fittings and accessories complete the decor. — The shared podium includes three swimming pools, waterfalls, an outdoor sports площадка, a gym, a yoga studio, a padel tennis court, table tennis tables, cafés, restaurants, and retail outlets. — Residents benefit from five-star hotel-level services: concierge, valet parking, cleaning, and room service. — The building facades are equipped with adjustable mashrabiya screens made of white metal with intricate geometric patterns. The panels can be opened and closed, providing privacy without compromising natural light and reducing heat during the summer. Location Advantages The residence is located in the well-developed Al Furjan community with direct access to the Discovery Gardens metro station. Bluewaters Island, Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, Dubai Marina, Topgolf Dubai, Montgomery Golf Driving Range, Eco Park, Dubai Miracle Garden, and Dubai International Cricket Stadium are reachable within 5–15 minutes. Gems Metropole School, Palm Jebel Ali, Dubai Hills Mall, Alserkal Avenue, Al Khail Gate Centre, Zabeel Palace, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Business Bay, Burj Khalifa, Coca-Cola Arena, and Dubai Opera can be reached in 20–30 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is located 20 minutes away.

Location

View on map
195/5, 7 Street, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Furjan

Dubai
Al Furjan is a residential area with predominantly low-rise buildings. It has a developed infrastructure and transportation network. This neighborhood is perfect for families with children and those who prefer a sedate lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport300 m
School1 km
Shop500 m
Medical center500 m
Metro station100 m
Airport29 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe

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