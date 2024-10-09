Description

Premium collection of luxury townhouses in Dubailand. Unique design enhances the beauty and aesthetics of each home at Reportage Hills residential complex. High quality standards are combined with thoughtful architecture to create a comfortable space for a modern lifestyle. Key features - Residences are presented with clean finishes, panoramic windows, balconies, built-in storage systems, and central air conditioning. - Each lot is provided with a parking space. - Residents have access to: gym, large outdoor swimming pool, children's playground, tennis court, barbecue terrace, lounge area, shops, etc. Location advantages The project is located close to Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street. The neighbouring area of Dubai Sports City is a 5-minute drive away. Cityland Mall and Global Village International Fair are 15 minutes away. The Plantation Equestrian & Polo Club is 16 minutes‘ drive away and the popular The Palm Jumeirah is 30 minutes’ drive away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 20 minutes away.