Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogReportage Hills

Reportage Hills

Damac Lagoons, Al Hebiah 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Exteriors
  1. Exteriors
Item 1 of 6
1 / 6
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Developer
Reportage Properties
Total area
from 158 m² to 176 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 3 to 5
Starting price
from 754 254 $from 4 335 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
46%
Upon Handover
44%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesTownhouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
3 bedrooms
174 – 176
754 254 – 849 557
4 335 – 4 808
5 bedrooms
158
1 162 695
7 345
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Premium collection of luxury townhouses in Dubailand. Unique design enhances the beauty and aesthetics of each home at Reportage Hills residential complex. High quality standards are combined with thoughtful architecture to create a comfortable space for a modern lifestyle. Key features - Residences are presented with clean finishes, panoramic windows, balconies, built-in storage systems, and central air conditioning. - Each lot is provided with a parking space. - Residents have access to: gym, large outdoor swimming pool, children's playground, tennis court, barbecue terrace, lounge area, shops, etc. Location advantages The project is located close to Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street. The neighbouring area of Dubai Sports City is a 5-minute drive away. Cityland Mall and Global Village International Fair are 15 minutes away. The Plantation Equestrian & Polo Club is 16 minutes‘ drive away and the popular The Palm Jumeirah is 30 minutes’ drive away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Damac Lagoons, Al Hebiah 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Airport27 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area

Developer

Reportage Properties

Reportage Properties

Since 2014, has established itself as one of the leading private real estate developers in the United Arab Emirates with projects in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Egypt. The company offers modern and affordable housing solutions, providing high value and comfort to its customers.
More details

News

  1. Top 5 tips on how to choose a villa for investment in Dubai
    Top 5 tips on how to choose a villa for investment in Dubai09.10.2024
Item 1 of 1
Catalog