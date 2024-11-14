Catalog
Maryam Island by Eagle Hills

Al Khan, Al Khalidiah, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Eagle Hills
Total area
from 36 m² to 126 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 168 822 $from 3 583 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Signing SPA
33%
Before Completion
7%
Upon Handover
16$
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Signing SPA
    33%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. Secondary sale on installment plan at a super price

    Secondary sale on installment plan at a super price

    Residential complex 100 meters from the Persian Gulf! Studios, 1-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments, flexible payment plans, handover in Q3 2026, prices starting at $169,000.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2026
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors11
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Secondary Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
36
168 822
4 625
1 bedroom
66 – 72
255 956 – 258 679
3 583 – 3 843
3 bedrooms
126
517 359
4 103
Description

Prestigious beachfront residential development in the Emirate of Sharjah. Maryam Island residential neighborhood consists of three residences: Rehan, Oud and Anbar. Modern architecture is harmoniously blended with functional design to create an optimal balance between comfort and aesthetics. Residents will enjoy a combination of sophisticated style and premium amenities, as well as direct access to the 800-meter promenade along the Gulf Coast. Key features - Spacious apartments finished with quality materials such as porcelain tiles, quartz, ceramics, wood and wood paneling. - The complex provides high-end infrastructure: private pools, equipped gyms and spaces for yoga and meditation. - The project has been realized with environmental sustainability in mind and offers extensive green areas for recreation and entertainment. - The building has been designed with all necessary utilities in mind, including Wi-Fi in public areas and state-of-the-art management systems. - Residents are provided with 24-hour concierge service and a reliable security and video surveillance system. Location advantages The project is advantageously located in close proximity to Dubai and key facilities of the Emirate of Sharjah. Major highways connect Sharjah with other emirates and areas. For example, Dubai International Airport is a 10-15 minute drive away, while Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 20-25 minutes away by car.

Location

Al Khan, Al Khalidiah, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
School500 m
Shop1 km
Medical center3 km
Airport8 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Open balcony
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
  • Washhouse

Developer

Eagle Hills

Eagle Hills

An iconic international company with 30 years of experience in the real estate market. Some of its most notable achievements include: - Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world with 205 floors. - Downtown Dubai with more than 1 800 retail stores, 35 000 homes and a population of 90 000. - Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai is the most visited destination with over 100 million visitors a year worldwide.
Videos

News

  1. Construction of a passenger station in Sharjah: what makes it attractive to investors
    Construction of a passenger station in Sharjah: what makes it attractive to investors14.11.2024
Catalog