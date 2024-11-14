Maryam Island by Eagle Hills

Description

Prestigious beachfront residential development in the Emirate of Sharjah. Maryam Island residential neighborhood consists of three residences: Rehan, Oud and Anbar. Modern architecture is harmoniously blended with functional design to create an optimal balance between comfort and aesthetics. Residents will enjoy a combination of sophisticated style and premium amenities, as well as direct access to the 800-meter promenade along the Gulf Coast. Key features - Spacious apartments finished with quality materials such as porcelain tiles, quartz, ceramics, wood and wood paneling. - The complex provides high-end infrastructure: private pools, equipped gyms and spaces for yoga and meditation. - The project has been realized with environmental sustainability in mind and offers extensive green areas for recreation and entertainment. - The building has been designed with all necessary utilities in mind, including Wi-Fi in public areas and state-of-the-art management systems. - Residents are provided with 24-hour concierge service and a reliable security and video surveillance system. Location advantages The project is advantageously located in close proximity to Dubai and key facilities of the Emirate of Sharjah. Major highways connect Sharjah with other emirates and areas. For example, Dubai International Airport is a 10-15 minute drive away, while Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 20-25 minutes away by car.