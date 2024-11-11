Description

Red Square Towers will delight the residents with their thoughtful design, diverse internal infrastructure, and comfortable apartments. The strategic location in the developed community of Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) allows for a vibrant lifestyle and provides quick access to various tourist locations and business districts of the city. Key project features Spacious and functional apartments with panoramic views of the metropolis. Modern design, high-quality materials, and equipped kitchens in each unit. The territory includes: an outdoor swimming pool, basketball and tennis courts, running and walking tracks, a modern fitness center, children's playgrounds, and a barbecue area. For the convenience and safety of residents, the complex is equipped with a video surveillance system, 24-hour security, and a 5-story underground parking. Community infrastructure The Jumeirah Village Triangle area is attractive for families with children and offers everything needed for comfortable living. In the vicinity are the Jumeirah International Nursery, Sunmarke and Arcadia schools, sports grounds, squares, and the JVT Community Park. The large shopping centers Circle Mall JVC and The Springs Souk are located 10-15 minutes from the complex. Location advantages Proximity to the main highways of the emirate, Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, and Emirates Road, allows for quick travel to any part of the city. Within 15-20 minutes, you can reach the white beaches of Dubai Marina with many boutiques, cafes, and restaurants. It takes 20 minutes by car to reach Palm Jumeirah and the Global Village fair, and about 30 minutes to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa.