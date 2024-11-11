Catalog
Red Square Towers

Red Square Towers

5, Joory Street, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Tiger Real Estate
Total area
from 27 m² to 85 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 177 294 $from 5 059 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
54%
Upon Handover
6%
Post Handover
20%
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors34
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
27
177 294
6 357
1 bedroom
60 – 85
306 365 – 479 581
5 059 – 5 629
2 bedrooms
84 – 85
440 421 – 478 380
5 187 – 5 581

Description

Red Square Towers will delight the residents with their thoughtful design, diverse internal infrastructure, and comfortable apartments. The strategic location in the developed community of Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) allows for a vibrant lifestyle and provides quick access to various tourist locations and business districts of the city. Key project features Spacious and functional apartments with panoramic views of the metropolis. Modern design, high-quality materials, and equipped kitchens in each unit. The territory includes: an outdoor swimming pool, basketball and tennis courts, running and walking tracks, a modern fitness center, children's playgrounds, and a barbecue area. For the convenience and safety of residents, the complex is equipped with a video surveillance system, 24-hour security, and a 5-story underground parking. Community infrastructure The Jumeirah Village Triangle area is attractive for families with children and offers everything needed for comfortable living. In the vicinity are the Jumeirah International Nursery, Sunmarke and Arcadia schools, sports grounds, squares, and the JVT Community Park. The large shopping centers Circle Mall JVC and The Springs Souk are located 10-15 minutes from the complex. Location advantages Proximity to the main highways of the emirate, Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, and Emirates Road, allows for quick travel to any part of the city. Within 15-20 minutes, you can reach the white beaches of Dubai Marina with many boutiques, cafes, and restaurants. It takes 20 minutes by car to reach Palm Jumeirah and the Global Village fair, and about 30 minutes to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa.

Location

5, Joory Street, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea9 km
School1 km
Shop150 m
Airport27 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Tiger Real Estate

Tiger Real Estate

A reliable real estate company in the UAE, established in 1976. The real estate developer offers unique opportunities for a modern and luxurious lifestyle. Throughout its development, the Tiger team has expanded its business areas to include not only real estate construction and development, but also facilities management, hospitality, manufacturing, education and healthcare. The geography of operations spans the GCC, Middle East and Turkey.
Videos

